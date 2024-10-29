Despite COVID-19 outbreak, the program of the 2022 Padua Days of Muscle and Mobility Medicine (PDM3) was confirmed on-site in February from March 30 to April 2, 2022 to be held at the University of Padua Aula Magna and at Conference Hall of the Hotel Petrarca of Thermae of Euganean Hills (Padua), Italy. Over 130 abstracts, including the last-minute submissions listed below, convinced organizers to extend the program to five days. The sponsorship of the University of Florida and the willingness of attendees to meet friends after two years of virtual conferences were the keys of success, despite concerns for current events in East Europe. Only fourteen Virtual presentations were in the final program, eight due to last-minute Coronavirus infections and six for East Europe problems. The first two days of the programincluded scientists and clinicians of the University of Florida, USA and their invitees from Canada, France, Italy, Swiden, Swiss, UK and USA. Researchers and clinicians from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland,

Despite COVID-19 outbreak, the program of the 2022 Padua Days of Muscle and Mobility Medicine (PDM3) was confirmed on-site in February from March 30 to April 2, 2022 to be held at the University of Padua Aula Magna and at Conference Hall of the Hotel Petrarca of Thermae of Euganean Hills (Padua), Italy. Over 130 abstracts, including the last-minute submissions listed below, convinced organizers to extend the program to five days. The sponsorship of the University of Florida and the willingness of attendees to meet friends after two years of virtual conferences were the keys of success, despite concerns for current events in East Europe. Only fourteen Virtual presentations were in the final program, eight due to last-minute Coronavirus infections and six for East Europe problems. The first two days of the programincluded scientists and clinicians of the University of Florida, USA and their invitees from Canada, France, Italy, Swiden, Swiss, UK and USA. Researchers and clinicians from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, UK and USA filled the program of last three days more oriented to aging and rehabilitation. The large majority of abstracts was e-published before the meeting; here are last-minute abstracts and the final program. The program of the 2023 On-site PDM3 was informally designed during the Meeting, but will be circulated during 2022 summer.

