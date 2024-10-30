Martian Atmospheric Thermal Structure and Dust Distribution During the MY 34 Global Dust Storm From ACS TIRVIM Nadir Observations

The Thermal InfraRed channel in honor of professor Vassili Ivanovich Moroz (TIRVIM) of the Atmospheric Chemistry Suite onboard ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has continuously monitored the Martian atmosphere from 13 March 2018 until 2 December 2019, covering almost a complete Martian Year (MY). In the nadir mode of observations, infrared spectra obtained by TIRVIM in the spectral range 600-1,300 cm(-1) permit retrievals of vertical temperature profiles from the surface up to 60 km of altitude, surface temperatures and column aerosol optical depths. Here we report the retrieved atmospheric thermal structure and the column dust content during the global dust storm (GDS) of MY 34 monitored from L-s = 182.2 degrees to L-s = 211.8 degrees (Solar Longitude), capturing the evolution of the GDS and the response of the atmospheric thermal structure to the changing dust loading. The global storm caused asymmetric atmosphere heating, predominantly in the southern hemisphere, and changed diurnal contrast of atmospheric thermal structure. We also

The Thermal InfraRed channel in honor of professor Vassili Ivanovich Moroz (TIRVIM) of the Atmospheric Chemistry Suite onboard ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has continuously monitored the Martian atmosphere from 13 March 2018 until 2 December 2019, covering almost a complete Martian Year (MY). In the nadir mode of observations, infrared spectra obtained by TIRVIM in the spectral range 600-1,300 cm(-1) permit retrievals of vertical temperature profiles from the surface up to 60 km of altitude, surface temperatures and column aerosol optical depths. Here we report the retrieved atmospheric thermal structure and the column dust content during the global dust storm (GDS) of MY 34 monitored from L-s = 182.2 degrees to L-s = 211.8 degrees (Solar Longitude), capturing the evolution of the GDS and the response of the atmospheric thermal structure to the changing dust loading. The global storm caused asymmetric atmosphere heating, predominantly in the southern hemisphere, and changed diurnal contrast of atmospheric thermal structure. We also observe a reduced diurnal contrast of surface temperatures at the peak of the GDS.

