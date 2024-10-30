Schließen

Martian Atmospheric Thermal Structure and Dust Distribution During the MY 34 Global Dust Storm From ACS TIRVIM Nadir Observations

  The Thermal InfraRed channel in honor of professor Vassili Ivanovich Moroz (TIRVIM) of the Atmospheric Chemistry Suite onboard ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has continuously monitored the Martian atmosphere from 13 March 2018 until 2 December 2019, covering almost a complete Martian Year (MY). In the nadir mode of observations, infrared spectra obtained by TIRVIM in the spectral range 600-1,300 cm(-1) permit retrievals of vertical temperature profiles from the surface up to 60 km of altitude, surface temperatures and column aerosol optical depths. Here we report the retrieved atmospheric thermal structure and the column dust content during the global dust storm (GDS) of MY 34 monitored from L-s = 182.2 degrees to L-s = 211.8 degrees (Solar Longitude), capturing the evolution of the GDS and the response of the atmospheric thermal structure to the changing dust loading. The global storm caused asymmetric atmosphere heating, predominantly in the southern hemisphere, and changed diurnal contrast of atmospheric thermal structure. We also observe a reduced diurnal contrast of surface temperatures at the peak of the GDS.

Metadaten
Author details:Pavel VlasovORCiD, Nikolay IgnatievORCiD, Sandrine GuerletORCiD, Davide GrassiORCiD, Oleg KorablevORCiD, Alexey ShakunORCiD, Dmitry PatsaevORCiD, Igor MaslovORCiD, Liudmila ZasovaORCiD, Mikhail LugininORCiD, Alexander TrokhimovskiyORCiD, Ehouarn MillourORCiD, François Forget, R. Haus, Gabriele ArnoldORCiDGND, Franck MontmessinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2022JE007272
ISSN:2169-9097
ISSN:2169-9100
Title of parent work (English):JGR / AGU, American Geophysical Union. Planets
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Hoboken, NJ
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:ACS TIRVIM; ExoMars trace gas orbiter; Global dust storm; Infrared spectroscopy; Mars atmosphere; Remote sensing
Volume:127
Issue:9
Article number:e2022JE007272
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:Roscosmos; ESA; Russian Science Foundation [20-42-09035]; French CNES;; Italian Space Agency [2018-2-HH.0]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

