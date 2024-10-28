Discovery of a highly magnetic He-sdO star from a double-degenerate binary merger
Helium-rich hot subdwarf stars of spectral type O (He-sdO) are considered prime candidates for stellar merger remnants. Such events should lead to the generation of strong magnetic fields. However, no magnetic He-sdO has yet been unambiguously discovered despite the high magnetic rate (20%) among white dwarf stars, the progeny of hot subdwarfs. Here we present the discovery of a strong magnetic field (B = 353 +/- 10 kG) from Zeeman-split hydrogen, helium, and metal lines in the optical X-shooter spectrum of an He-sdO and present the first spectroscopic analysis of any magnetic hot subdwarf. For this we used line-blanketed Tlusty non-local thermodynamic equilibrium models and assumed a simple homogeneous magnetic field. The derived atmospheric parameters T-eff = 44 900 +/- 1000K and log g = 5.93 +/- 0.15 are typical for He-sdO stars, while the star is less hydrogen-poor than most He-sdOs at log n(He)=n(H) = +0.28 +/- 0.10. The star is a slow rotator (v(rot) sin i < 40 km s(-1)). Its chemical composition is N-rich and C- and O-poor, and the Si and S abundances are close to solar. Combining the atmospheric parameters with Gaia parallax and photometry, the stellar radius and luminosity are found to be typical for He-sdOs and place the star on the helium main sequence in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram. Its mass of 0.93(-0.30)(+0.44) M, although uncertain, appears to be remarkably high. The strong magnetic field along with the atmospheric parameters and metal abundances provide overwhelming evidence for the double-degenerate merger scenario.
|Author details:
|Matti Dorsch, Nicole ReindlORCiDGND, Ingrid Pelisoli, Ulrich Heber, Stephan GeierORCiDGND, Alina G. Istrate, Stephen Justham
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202142880
|ISSN:
|0004-6361
|ISSN:
|1432-0746
|Title of parent work (English):
|Astronomy and astrophysics
|Publisher:
|EDP Sciences
|Place of publishing:
|Les Ulis
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/02/08
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/10/28
|Tag:
|stars: early-type; stars: magnetic field; subdwarfs
|Volume:
|658
|Article number:
|L9
|Number of pages:
|11
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [IR190/1-1, HE1356/70-1,; HE1356/71-1]; UK's Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC); [ST/T000406/1]; Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research (NWO);; Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research (NWO), as part of the; Vidi research program BinWaves [639.042.728]; ESO Telescopes at the La; Silla Paranal Observatory [105.206H.001]; Isaac Newton Group of; Telescopes in the Spanish Observatorio del Roque de los Muchachos of the; Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias [ING.NL.19B.005]; NASA's Science; Mission Directorate
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz