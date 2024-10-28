Aesthetic disinterestedness revisited
- In this article, I revisit the account of disinterestedness that I introduced and defended in my book Aesthetic Disinterestedness: Art, Experience, and the Self. After briefly spelling out some key features of this account, I address several objections to it that recently have been raised by commentators on my book. These objections force me to spell out further (a) the relationship between the world that an artwork presents and the world that its recipients occupy, (b) the specific nature of an artwork’s meta-perspective, and (c) the moral dimension of disinterestedness.