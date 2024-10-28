Schließen

Response to Critics

  • I respond to objections from three rigorous readers challenging me to detail in what sense Sellars is a transcendental philosopher, as well as to defend the claim that ‘picturing’ is crucial to his account of intentionality. This further involves defending the tenability of transcendental phenomenalism and arguing against scepticism about picturing. Finally, this involves the question of whether the results of transcendental analyses undermine the legitimacy of the Manifest Image, and, consequently, to say what knowledge about phenomena can mean in the succession of conceptual frameworks.

Metadaten
Author details:Luz Christopher SeiberthORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/09672559.2022.2162316
ISSN:0967-2559
ISSN:1466-4542
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Philosophical Studies
Subtitle (English):phenomenalism, fallibilism and finitude
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/10/28
Tag:Intentionality; finitude; knowability; transcendental methodology
Volume:30
Issue:5
First page:559
Last Page:572
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

