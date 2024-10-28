Effect of isometric handgrip exercise on cognitive function
Cognitive function is essential for most behaviors of daily living and is a critical component in assessing the quality of life. Mounting prospective evidence supports the use of isometric handgrip exercise (IHE) as a small muscle mass practice to promote health-related outcomes in clinical and healthy populations. The aim of the present review was to systematically investigate whether IHE is effective in improving the cognitive function of adults (aged >= 18 years). Studies were identified by searching five databases (CINAHL, MEDLINE, SPORTDiscus, PsychINFO, and Web of Science). Eight out of 767 studies met the inclusion criteria, including three types of studies: 1) acute effect for IHE with various intensity protocols (n = 4); 2) acute effect for IHE with one set exhaustion protocol (n = 2); and 3) chronic effect of IHE on cognitive function (n = 2). To assess the methodological quality of studies, the PEDro scale was used (mean score = 6.75). The evidence on whether IHE exerts acute positive effects on cognitive performance is currently rather inconclusive. However, a trend was discernible that implementing IHE can generate a beneficial chronic effect on cognitive function, although the results should be interpreted with caution. The clinical relevance of IHE as a time-efficient type of physical exercise to improve cognitive function warrants further investigation. Methodology and safety considerations were discussed.
|Yuxin ZhuORCiD, Shan He, Fabian HeroldORCiDGND, Fenghua Sun, Chunxiao Li, Sisi TaoORCiD, Tian-Yu Gao
|https://doi.org/10.3389/fphys.2022.1012836
|1664-042X
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36267588
|Frontiers in physiology
|Current evidence, methodology, and safety considerations
|Frontiers Media
|Lausanne
|Article
|English
|2022/10/04
|2022
|2024/10/28
|clench; cognition; executive function; static exercise; systematic review
|13
|1012836
|13
|Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International