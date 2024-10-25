Upper-lithospheric structure of northeastern Venezuela from joint inversion of surface-wave dispersion and receiver functions

We use 1.5 years of continuous recordings from an amphibiousseismic network deployment in the region of northeastern South America andthe southeastern Caribbean to study the crustal and uppermost mantle structurethrough a joint inversion of surface-wave dispersion curves determined fromambient seismic noise and receiver functions. The availability of both oceanbottom seismometers (OBSs) and land stations makes this experiment ideal todetermine the best processing methods to extract reliable empirical Green'sfunctions (EGFs) and construct a 3D shear velocity model. Results show EGFswith high signal-to-noise ratio for land-land, land-OBS and OBS-OBS pathsfrom a variety of stacking methods. Using the EGF estimates, we measurephase and group velocity dispersion curves for Rayleigh and Love waves. We complement these observations with receiver functions, which allow us toperform an H-k analysis to obtain Moho depth estimates across the studyarea. The measured dispersion curves and receiver functions are used in aBayesian joint

