Upper-lithospheric structure of northeastern Venezuela from joint inversion of surface-wave dispersion and receiver functions

  We use 1.5 years of continuous recordings from an amphibiousseismic network deployment in the region of northeastern South America andthe southeastern Caribbean to study the crustal and uppermost mantle structurethrough a joint inversion of surface-wave dispersion curves determined fromambient seismic noise and receiver functions. The availability of both oceanbottom seismometers (OBSs) and land stations makes this experiment ideal todetermine the best processing methods to extract reliable empirical Green'sfunctions (EGFs) and construct a 3D shear velocity model. Results show EGFswith high signal-to-noise ratio for land-land, land-OBS and OBS-OBS pathsfrom a variety of stacking methods. Using the EGF estimates, we measurephase and group velocity dispersion curves for Rayleigh and Love waves. We complement these observations with receiver functions, which allow us toperform an H-k analysis to obtain Moho depth estimates across the studyarea. The measured dispersion curves and receiver functions are used in aBayesian joint inversion to retrieve a series of 1D shear-wave velocitymodels, which are then interpolated to build a 3D model of the region. Our results display clear contrasts in the oceanic region across the border ofthe San Sebastian-El Pilar strike-slip fault system as well as a high-velocity region that corresponds well with the continental craton ofsoutheastern Venezuela. We resolve known geological features in our newmodel, including the Espino Graben and the Guiana Shield provinces, andprovide new information about their crustal structures. Furthermore, weimage the difference in the crust beneath the Maturin and Guaricosub-basins.

