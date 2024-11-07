Validation of the 4-item and 10-item uncertainty stress scale in a community-based sample of chinese adults

Purpose: The objectives of this study were to examine the psychometric properties of the Uncertainty Stress Scale (USS) and to compare the usefulness of two versions of the scale (USS-4 and USS-10) among a large community-based sample of Chinese adults. Participants and Methods: The Uncertainty Stress Scale was validated in 904 community residents (mean age: 32.71 +/- 10.99; male: 41.7%) through an online survey conducted in February 2020. Psychometric properties of reliability (Cronbach's alpha), construct validity (confirmatory factor analysis), and criterion validity (correlation and ROC curve analyses) were evaluated using established benchmarks. To validate the USS, we used the Chinese version of the Perceived Stress Scale (CPSS). In addition, sensitivity, specificity, and suitable cutoff values of the two versions of USS were determined. Results: Both versions of the USS had high internal consistency (USS-10: 0.941; USS-4: 0.851). Confirmatory factor analyses supported a one-factor structure for both measures. Both

Purpose: The objectives of this study were to examine the psychometric properties of the Uncertainty Stress Scale (USS) and to compare the usefulness of two versions of the scale (USS-4 and USS-10) among a large community-based sample of Chinese adults. Participants and Methods: The Uncertainty Stress Scale was validated in 904 community residents (mean age: 32.71 +/- 10.99; male: 41.7%) through an online survey conducted in February 2020. Psychometric properties of reliability (Cronbach's alpha), construct validity (confirmatory factor analysis), and criterion validity (correlation and ROC curve analyses) were evaluated using established benchmarks. To validate the USS, we used the Chinese version of the Perceived Stress Scale (CPSS). In addition, sensitivity, specificity, and suitable cutoff values of the two versions of USS were determined. Results: Both versions of the USS had high internal consistency (USS-10: 0.941; USS-4: 0.851). Confirmatory factor analyses supported a one-factor structure for both measures. Both USS-4 and USS-10 scores were significantly positively correlated with CPSS Conclusion: The findings of the current study confirmed that the psychometric properties of two Chinese versions of USS are acceptable. Furthermore, the 4-item USS was as effective as the 10-item USS for the measurement of uncertainty stress in our community-based sample of Chinese adults suggesting that the USS-4 is a time-efficient alternative to the USS-10 which can be used when the circumstances require a time-efficient instrument (eg, in epidemiological studies with a large test battery).

