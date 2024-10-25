He II Lyα transmission spikes and absorption troughs in eight high-resolution spectra probing the end of He II reionization

We present statistics of He ii Ly alpha transmission spikes and large-scale absorption troughs using archival high-resolution (R = lambda/Delta lambda similar or equal to 12,500-18,000) far-UV spectra of eight He ii-transparent quasars obtained with the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph on the Hubble Space Telescope. The sample covers the redshift range 2.5 less than or similar to z less than or similar to 3.8, thereby probing the rapidly evolving He ii absorption at the end of He ii reionization epoch. The measured lengths of the troughs decrease dramatically from L greater than or similar to 100 cMpc at z > 3 to L similar or equal to 30 cMpc at z similar to 2.7, signaling a significant progression of He ii reionization at these redshifts. Furthermore, unexpectedly long L similar to 65 cMpc troughs detected at z similar or equal to 2.9 suggest that the UV background fluctuates at larger scales than predicted by current models. By comparing the measured incidence of transmission spikes to predictions from forward-modeled mock

We present statistics of He ii Ly alpha transmission spikes and large-scale absorption troughs using archival high-resolution (R = lambda/Delta lambda similar or equal to 12,500-18,000) far-UV spectra of eight He ii-transparent quasars obtained with the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph on the Hubble Space Telescope. The sample covers the redshift range 2.5 less than or similar to z less than or similar to 3.8, thereby probing the rapidly evolving He ii absorption at the end of He ii reionization epoch. The measured lengths of the troughs decrease dramatically from L greater than or similar to 100 cMpc at z > 3 to L similar or equal to 30 cMpc at z similar to 2.7, signaling a significant progression of He ii reionization at these redshifts. Furthermore, unexpectedly long L similar to 65 cMpc troughs detected at z similar or equal to 2.9 suggest that the UV background fluctuates at larger scales than predicted by current models. By comparing the measured incidence of transmission spikes to predictions from forward-modeled mock spectra created from the outputs of a (146 cMpc)(3) optically thin Nyx hydrodynamical simulation employing different UV background models, we infer the redshift evolution of the He ii photoionization rate Gamma(He II) (z). The photoionization rate decreases with increasing redshift from similar or equal to 4.6 x 10(-15) s(-1) at z similar or equal to 2.6 to similar or equal to 1.2 x 10(-15) s(-1) at z similar or equal to 3.2, in agreement with previous inferences from the He ii effective optical depth, and following expected trends of current models of a fluctuating He ii-ionizing background.

…