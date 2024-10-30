Schließen

In search of exclusive plural

  • There is an ongoing debate in the literature whether there is a language with the exclusive plural only, i.e., in which plural invariably gives rise to the more-than-one meaning both in upward and downward entailing contexts. I extend the discussion on the exclusive vs. inclusive plural in a novel way to the interpretation of the verbal plural, so-called pluractionals. In particular, I examine the meaning of plural and pluractionals in Hausa, a language for which it has been claimed in the previous literature that it has the exclusive plural only, both in the nominal and verbal domain (see e.g., Součková and Buba 2008, Součková 2011, Zimmermann 2021). The outcome of the empirical elicitation studies suggests that the inclusive interpretation in Hausa is available in both domains. Thus the data from Hausa inform an empirically adequate theory of plural across domains and languages.

  • In search of exclusive pluraleng
    (394KB)

    SHA-512:3e4186e9b338a3efe3d78ee0e101f73fc61e4cf0a995fbd63de43f2e9d1987b3952d34644a9094e298eef9c56ea474d92f56d61e1ba2a22d2d8a4a924139f0b3

Metadaten
Author details:Agata RenansORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-662851
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66285
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of TripleA
Subtitle (English):insights from Hausa
Editor(s):Jeanne Lecavelier, Niklas Geick, Mira Grubic, Prarthanaa Bharadwaj, Malte Zimmermann
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/08/06
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Feldforschung; Semantik; afrikanische Sprachen; asiatische Sprachen; austronesische Sprachen
African languages; Asian languages; Austronesian languages; fieldwork; semantics
Number of pages:17
First page:142
Last Page:158
RVK - Regensburg classification:ET 450, ET 750, EF 11000, EF 40100, EG 6500
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 415 Grammatik
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Tagungsbände/Proceedings (nicht fortlaufend) / Proceedings of TripleA 10 / Talks
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

