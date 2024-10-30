Schließen

Towards the semantics of Atayal polar question particles and a semantic typology

  • Polar questions are often associated with a bias related to the epistemic state of the speaker. This study examines the semantics of two sentence-final particles in Atayal (Formosan, Austronesian), rwa and pi, which are used to form biased polar questions. We propose that rwa functions as a high-level interrogative speech act applied exclusively to declaratives, while pi does not change the truth-conditional meaning of a polar question, but conveys the speaker’s belief that the proposition in the question form should not be included in the Common Ground. Both particles vary in certain parameters from what has been reported in the literature.

