Schließen

Variation in the grammar of alternatives

  • Tundra Nenets (TN), an understudied and threatened Samoyedic language of the Uralic language family, shows a curious lack of intervention effects in potential intervention configurations from Howell et al. (2022). Having collected original fieldwork data on focus marking, question formation, focus-sensitive particles and intervention effects, I show that there are good reasons to conclude that TN does not show intervention effects with focus and wh-questions. I explain this lack of intervention with a selective Q-operator, and also a selective squiggle. This pattern is, to my knowledge, cross-linguistically very rare, if not completely unattested so far.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Polina BerezovskayaORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-662835
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66283
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of TripleA
Subtitle (English):are there intervention effects in Tundra Nenets?
Editor(s):Jeanne Lecavelier, Niklas Geick, Mira Grubic, Prarthanaa Bharadwaj, Malte Zimmermann
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/08/06
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Feldforschung; Semantik; afrikanische Sprachen; asiatische Sprachen; austronesische Sprachen
African languages; Asian languages; Austronesian languages; fieldwork; semantics
Number of pages:17
First page:106
Last Page:122
RVK - Regensburg classification:ET 450, ET 750, EF 11000, EF 40100, EG 6500
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 415 Grammatik
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Tagungsbände/Proceedings (nicht fortlaufend) / Proceedings of TripleA 10 / Talks
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.