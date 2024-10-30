Variation in the grammar of alternatives

Polina Berezovskaya Tundra Nenets (TN), an understudied and threatened Samoyedic language of the Uralic language family, shows a curious lack of intervention effects in potential intervention configurations from Howell et al. (2022). Having collected original fieldwork data on focus marking, question formation, focus-sensitive particles and intervention effects, I show that there are good reasons to conclude that TN does not show intervention effects with focus and wh-questions. I explain this lack of intervention with a selective Q-operator, and also a selective squiggle. This pattern is, to my knowledge, cross-linguistically very rare, if not completely unattested so far.