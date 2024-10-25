Temperature-mediated flower size plasticity in Arabidopsis

Organisms can rapidly mitigate the effects of environmental changes by changing their phenotypes, known as phenotypic plasticity. Yet, little is known about the temperature-mediated plasticity of traits that are directly linked to plant fitness such as flower size. We discovered substantial genetic variation in flower size plas-ticity to temperature both among selfing Arabidopsis thaliana and outcrossing A. arenosa individuals collected from a natural growth habitat. Genetic analysis us-ing a panel of 290 A. thaliana accession and mutant lines revealed that MADS AFFECTING FLOWERING (MAF) 2-5 gene cluster, previously shown to regulate temperature-mediated flowering time, was associated to the flower size plasticity to temperature. Furthermore, our findings pointed that the control of plasticity differs from control of the trait itself. Altogether, our study advances the under-standing of genetic and molecular factors underlying plasticity on fundamental fitness traits, such as flower size, in response to future climate

Organisms can rapidly mitigate the effects of environmental changes by changing their phenotypes, known as phenotypic plasticity. Yet, little is known about the temperature-mediated plasticity of traits that are directly linked to plant fitness such as flower size. We discovered substantial genetic variation in flower size plas-ticity to temperature both among selfing Arabidopsis thaliana and outcrossing A. arenosa individuals collected from a natural growth habitat. Genetic analysis us-ing a panel of 290 A. thaliana accession and mutant lines revealed that MADS AFFECTING FLOWERING (MAF) 2-5 gene cluster, previously shown to regulate temperature-mediated flowering time, was associated to the flower size plasticity to temperature. Furthermore, our findings pointed that the control of plasticity differs from control of the trait itself. Altogether, our study advances the under-standing of genetic and molecular factors underlying plasticity on fundamental fitness traits, such as flower size, in response to future climate scenarios.

