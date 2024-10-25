Schließen

Temperature-mediated flower size plasticity in Arabidopsis

  Organisms can rapidly mitigate the effects of environmental changes by changing their phenotypes, known as phenotypic plasticity. Yet, little is known about the temperature-mediated plasticity of traits that are directly linked to plant fitness such as flower size. We discovered substantial genetic variation in flower size plas-ticity to temperature both among selfing Arabidopsis thaliana and outcrossing A. arenosa individuals collected from a natural growth habitat. Genetic analysis us-ing a panel of 290 A. thaliana accession and mutant lines revealed that MADS AFFECTING FLOWERING (MAF) 2-5 gene cluster, previously shown to regulate temperature-mediated flowering time, was associated to the flower size plasticity to temperature. Furthermore, our findings pointed that the control of plasticity differs from control of the trait itself. Altogether, our study advances the under-standing of genetic and molecular factors underlying plasticity on fundamental fitness traits, such as flower size, in response to future climate scenarios.

Metadaten
Author details:Andrew Wiszniewski, Estefana Uberegui, Michaela Messer, Gulmairam Sultanova, Monica BorghiORCiD, Gustavo Turqueto DuarteORCiD, Ruben Vicente, Katelyn Sageman-FurnasORCiD, Alisdair R. FernieORCiDGND, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND, Roosa A. E. Laitinen
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.isci.2022.105411
ISSN:2589-0042
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36388994
Title of parent work (English):iScience
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/21
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/25
Volume:25
Issue:11
Article number:105411
Number of pages:18
Funding institution:Max Planck Society; Helsinki University Library
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

