Complementary dense datasets acquired in a low-to-moderate seismicity area for characterizing site effects: application in the French Rhone Valley

Superficial geological layers can strongly modify the surface ground motion induced by an earthquake. These so-called site effects are highly variable from one site to another and still difficult to quantify for complex geological configurations. That is why site-specific studies can greatly contribute to improve the hazard prediction at a specific site. However, site-specific studies have historically been considered difficult to carry out in low-to-moderate seismicity regions. We present here seismological datasets acquired in the framework of the French-German dense array for seismic site effect estimation project in the heavily industrialized area surrounding the French Tricastin Nuclear Site (TNS). TNS is located above an ancient canyon dug by the Rhone River during the Messinian period. The strong lithological contrast between the sedimentary fill of the canyon and the substratum, as well as its expected confined geometry make this canyon a good candidate for generating site effects that are variable on short spatial scales. To investigate the impact of this geological structure on the seismic motion, we conducted complementary seismic campaigns in the area. The first main campaign consisted of deploying 400 nodes over a 10 x 10 km area for one month and aimed at recording the seismic ambient noise. A second seismic campaign involved the deployment of 49 broadband stations over the same area for more than eight months. This complementary campaign aimed at recording the seismicity (including local, regional, and teleseismic events). These different designs allowed us to target a variety of seismic data at different spatial and temporal scales. Beyond the interest for local operational seismic hazard applications, these datasets may be valuable for studying seismic wave propagation within complex kilometer-scale sedimentary structures. In this article, we present the deployment designs as well as initial analyses to provide information on the characteristics and the overall quality of the data acquired to future users.

