Indexed definiteness without demonstratives in Guébie

  • In this article we describe the semantic distribution of the Gu´ebie definite enclitic =a, which occurs in a subset of unique definite contexts as well as in anaphoric contexts. We further show that Guébie completely lacks an exophoric demonstrative, the only known counterexample to the proposed universal that every language has demonstratives. We analyze =a as an indexed unique definite, a novel category of definiteness, and bare nouns are inherently indefinite. The Guébie facts suggest that while demonstratives are not universal, indexed definiteness is.

Metadaten
Author details:Badiba Olivier Agodio, Peter JenksORCiD, Hannah SandeORCiD, Malte ZimmermannORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-662801
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66280
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of TripleA
Editor(s):Jeanne Lecavelier, Niklas Geick, Mira Grubic, Prarthanaa Bharadwaj, Malte Zimmermann
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/08/06
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Feldforschung; Semantik; afrikanische Sprachen; asiatische Sprachen; austronesische Sprachen
African languages; Asian languages; Austronesian languages; fieldwork; semantics
Number of pages:16
First page:90
Last Page:105
RVK - Regensburg classification:ET 450, ET 750, EF 11000, EF 40100, EG 6500
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 415 Grammatik
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Tagungsbände/Proceedings (nicht fortlaufend) / Proceedings of TripleA 10 / Talks
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

