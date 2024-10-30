Schließen

Reduplicated distributivity in Mandinka

  • Reduplication is commonly exhibited by markers of distributivity. Although distributivity markers can either mark the key (as determiner each does, as in each child saw a lion) or the share (as with adnominal each, as in the boys saw a lion each), it has been conjectured that distributivity markers formed through reduplication are always markers of the share, rather than the key. Here we discuss a case that challenges but ultimately vindicates this conjecture. In Mandinka (spoken in Senegambia), reduplicating a nominal with interposition of the morpheme -woo- gives rise to a distributive reading. We investigated the semantics of the X-woo-X construction and found that it behaves as a key-marker, but also as a share-marker. We take these findings to support an analysis on which X-woo-X signals ‘simultaneous distributivity’, simultaneously marking both key and share.

Author details:Ousmane Cisse, Elizabeth CoppockORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-662792
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66279
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of TripleA
Editor(s):Jeanne Lecavelier, Niklas Geick, Mira Grubic, Prarthanaa Bharadwaj, Malte Zimmermann
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/08/06
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Feldforschung; Semantik; afrikanische Sprachen; asiatische Sprachen; austronesische Sprachen
African languages; Asian languages; Austronesian languages; Mandinka; exhaustivity; fieldwork; key marker; reduplication, (simultaneous) distributivity; semantics; share marker
Number of pages:15
First page:75
Last Page:89
RVK - Regensburg classification:ET 450, ET 750, EF 11000, EF 40100, EG 6500
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 415 Grammatik
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Tagungsbände/Proceedings (nicht fortlaufend) / Proceedings of TripleA 10 / Talks
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

