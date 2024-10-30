Reduplicated distributivity in Mandinka
- Reduplication is commonly exhibited by markers of distributivity. Although distributivity markers can either mark the key (as determiner each does, as in each child saw a lion) or the share (as with adnominal each, as in the boys saw a lion each), it has been conjectured that distributivity markers formed through reduplication are always markers of the share, rather than the key. Here we discuss a case that challenges but ultimately vindicates this conjecture. In Mandinka (spoken in Senegambia), reduplicating a nominal with interposition of the morpheme -woo- gives rise to a distributive reading. We investigated the semantics of the X-woo-X construction and found that it behaves as a key-marker, but also as a share-marker. We take these findings to support an analysis on which X-woo-X signals ‘simultaneous distributivity’, simultaneously marking both key and share.
|Ousmane Cisse, Elizabeth CoppockORCiD
|Proceedings of TripleA
|Jeanne Lecavelier, Niklas Geick, Mira Grubic, Prarthanaa Bharadwaj, Malte Zimmermann
|2024/08/06
|2024
|2024/10/30
|Feldforschung; Semantik; afrikanische Sprachen; asiatische Sprachen; austronesische Sprachen
African languages; Asian languages; Austronesian languages; Mandinka; exhaustivity; fieldwork; key marker; reduplication, (simultaneous) distributivity; semantics; share marker
