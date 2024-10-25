Discovery of an optical cocoon tail behind the runaway HD 185806

- Studies on the circumstellar structures around evolved stars provide vital information on the evolution of the parent star and the properties of the local interstellar medium. In this work, we present the discovery and characterization of an optical cocoon tail behind the star HD 185806. The cocoon apex emission is puzzling, as it is detected in the infrared but shows no signal in the optical wavelength.
The H alpha and [O iii] fluxes of the nebular structure vary from 2.7 to 8.5 x 10(-12) erg s(-1) cm(-2) and from 0.9 to 7.0 x 10(-13) erg s(-1) cm(-2), respectively.
Through high-resolution spectroscopy, we derive the spectral type of the star, construct the position-velocity diagrams of the cocoon tail for the H alpha, [O iii], and [N ii] emission lines, and determine its velocity in the range of -100-40 km s(-1). Furthermore, we use SED fitting and mesa evolutionary models adopting a distance of 900 pc, and classify HD 185806 as a 1.3 M-circle dot star, in the transition phase between the RGB and early AGB stages.
Finally, weStudies on the circumstellar structures around evolved stars provide vital information on the evolution of the parent star and the properties of the local interstellar medium. In this work, we present the discovery and characterization of an optical cocoon tail behind the star HD 185806. The cocoon apex emission is puzzling, as it is detected in the infrared but shows no signal in the optical wavelength.
The H alpha and [O iii] fluxes of the nebular structure vary from 2.7 to 8.5 x 10(-12) erg s(-1) cm(-2) and from 0.9 to 7.0 x 10(-13) erg s(-1) cm(-2), respectively.
Through high-resolution spectroscopy, we derive the spectral type of the star, construct the position-velocity diagrams of the cocoon tail for the H alpha, [O iii], and [N ii] emission lines, and determine its velocity in the range of -100-40 km s(-1). Furthermore, we use SED fitting and mesa evolutionary models adopting a distance of 900 pc, and classify HD 185806 as a 1.3 M-circle dot star, in the transition phase between the RGB and early AGB stages.
Finally, we study the morpho-kinematic structure of the cocoon tail using the astronomical software SHAPE. An ellipsoidal structure, with an inclination of similar to 19 degrees with respect to the plane of sky is found to better reproduce the observed cocoon tail of HD 185806.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Zoi T. Spetsieri, Panos Boumis, Alexandros Chiotellis, Stavros Akras, Sophia Derlopa, S. Shetye, Dominique M.-A. MeyerORCiDGND, Dominic M. Bowman, Vasilii V. Gvaramadze
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac1859
|ISSN:
|0035-8711
|ISSN:
|1365-2966
|Title of parent work (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/07/12
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/10/25
|Tag:
|ISM: kinematics and dynamics; stars: individual: HD 185806; stars: kinematics and dynamics
|Volume:
|515
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|1544
|Last Page:
|1556
|Funding institution:
|European Union (European Social Fund -ESF) through the Operational; Programme 'Human Resources Development, Education and Lifelong Learning; 2014-2020' [MIS 5049922]; Operational Programme 'Competitiveness,; Entrepreneurship and Innovation' (NSRF 2014-2020) [MIS 5002515];; European Union (European Regional Development Fund); IAASARS/NOA [5077];; Research Foundation Flanders (FWO) [1286521N]; National Aeronautics and; Space Administration
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz