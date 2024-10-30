Variable modal strength in Afrikaans and Samoan
- We discuss a new pattern in the cross-linguistic typology of modal strength, relating to the distinction between weak and strong necessity, based on data from original fieldwork. In both Afrikaans (Indo-European, Germanic; South Africa) and Samoan (Austronesian, Oceanic; American Samoa, Independent State of Samoa), the distinction may be left morphologically unmarked. We suggest that this variability in strength can be explained under a uniform analysis where the relevant expressions are weak necessity modals that allow for the secondary ordering source to be empty, unlike their English counterparts.
