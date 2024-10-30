Schließen

Variable modal strength in Afrikaans and Samoan

  • We discuss a new pattern in the cross-linguistic typology of modal strength, relating to the distinction between weak and strong necessity, based on data from original fieldwork. In both Afrikaans (Indo-European, Germanic; South Africa) and Samoan (Austronesian, Oceanic; American Samoa, Independent State of Samoa), the distinction may be left morphologically unmarked. We suggest that this variability in strength can be explained under a uniform analysis where the relevant expressions are weak necessity modals that allow for the secondary ordering source to be empty, unlike their English counterparts.

Author details:Siena Weingartz, Vera HohausORCiDGND
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of TripleA
Subtitle (English):deriving strong necessity from weak necessity
Editor(s):Jeanne Lecavelier, Niklas Geick, Mira Grubic, Prarthanaa Bharadwaj, Malte Zimmermann
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/08/06
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Feldforschung; Semantik; afrikanische Sprachen; asiatische Sprachen; austronesische Sprachen
African languages; Asian languages; Austronesian languages; fieldwork; semantics
Number of pages:15
First page:60
Last Page:74
