German Diabetes Risk Score for the determination of the individual Type 2 Diabetes risk
- Background: The German Diabetes Risk Score (GDRS) currently enables prediction of the individual risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) within five years. The aim of this study is to extend the prediction period of the GDRS, including its non-clinical version and its HbA1c extension, to 10 years, and to perform external validation. Methods: In data from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC)-Potsdam study (n = 25 393), Cox proportional hazards regression was used to reweight the points that were used to calculate the five-year risk. Two population-based prospective cohorts (EPIC-Heidelberg n = 23 624, GNHIES98 cohort n = 3717) were used for external validation. Discrimination was represented by C-indices, and calibration by calibration plots and the expected-to-observed (E/O) ratio. Results: Prediction performance in EPIC-Potsdam was very good (C-index for the non-clinical model: 0.834) and was confirmed in EPIC-Heidelberg (0.843) and in the GNHIES98 cohort (0.851). Among persons in theBackground: The German Diabetes Risk Score (GDRS) currently enables prediction of the individual risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) within five years. The aim of this study is to extend the prediction period of the GDRS, including its non-clinical version and its HbA1c extension, to 10 years, and to perform external validation. Methods: In data from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC)-Potsdam study (n = 25 393), Cox proportional hazards regression was used to reweight the points that were used to calculate the five-year risk. Two population-based prospective cohorts (EPIC-Heidelberg n = 23 624, GNHIES98 cohort n = 3717) were used for external validation. Discrimination was represented by C-indices, and calibration by calibration plots and the expected-to-observed (E/O) ratio. Results: Prediction performance in EPIC-Potsdam was very good (C-index for the non-clinical model: 0.834) and was confirmed in EPIC-Heidelberg (0.843) and in the GNHIES98 cohort (0.851). Among persons in the GNHIES98 cohort with a greater than 10% predicted probability of disease, 14.9% developed T2D within 10 years (positive predictive value). The models were very well calibrated in EPIC-Potsdam (E/O ratio for the non-clinical model: 1.08), slightly overestimated the risk in EPIC-Heidelberg (1.34), and predicted T2D very well in the GNHIES98 cohort after recalibration (1.06). Conclusion: The extended GDRS prediction period of 10 years, with a non-clinical version and an HbA1c extension that will soon be available in both German and English, enables the even longer-range, evidence-based identification of high-risk individuals with many different applications, including medical screening.…
|Catarina SchibornORCiDGND, Rebecca Paprott, Christin Heidemann, Tilman Kühn, Andreas Fritsche, Rudolf Kaaks, Matthias B. SchulzeORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.3238/arztebl.m2022.0268
|1866-0452
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35915922
|Deutsches Ärzteblatt international : a weekly online journal of clinical medicine and public health
|Dt. Ärzte-Verl.
|Köln
|Article
|English
|2022/09/30
|2022
|2024/10/25
|119
|39
|27
|651
|657 (+1-12)
|German Federal Ministry of Science [01 EA 9401]; European Union [SOC; 95201408 05F02, SOC 98200769 05F02]; German Cancer Aid; German Federal; Ministry of Education and Research [01ER0809, 82DZD00302]; federal state; of Brandenburg via the German Center for Diabetes Research [GE20190305];; German Center for Cancer Research (DKFZ); Federal Ministry of Health;; Robert Koch Institute [702488-Ha I]; [01ER0808]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz