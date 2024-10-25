Schließen

Distributed medium viscosity yields quasi-exponential step-size probability distributions in heterogeneous media

  The analysis of the statistics of random walks undertaken by passive particles in complex media has important implications in a number of areas including pathogen transport and drug delivery. In several systems in which heterogeneity is important, the distribution of particle step-sizes has been found to be exponential in nature, as opposed to the Gaussian distribution associated with Brownian motion. Here, we first develop a theoretical framework to study a simplified version of this problem: the motion of passive tracers in a range of sub-environments with different viscosity. We show that in the limit of a large number of equi-distributed sub-environments spanning a broad viscosity range, an exact analytical expression for the underlying particle step-size distribution can be derived, which approaches an exponential distribution when step sizes are small. We then validate this using a simple experimental system of glycerol-water mixtures, in which the volume fraction of glycerol is systematically varied. Overall, the assumption of exponentially distributed step sizes may substantially over-estimate the incidence of large steps in heterogeneous systems, with important implications in the analysis of various biophysical processes.

Metadaten
Author details:Nicole A. Bustos, Chadi M. Saad-Roy, Andrey G. CherstvyORCiDGND, Caroline E. Wagner
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d2sm00952h
ISSN:1744-683X
ISSN:1744-6848
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36373713
Title of parent work (English):Soft matter
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/14
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/25
Volume:18
Issue:45
Number of pages:11
First page:8572
Last Page:8581
Funding institution:NSF [PHY-2033046]; Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of; Canada; Charlotte Elizabeth Procter Fellowship of Princeton University;; Miller Institute for Basic Research in Science of UC Berkeley
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung - Nicht-kommerziell - Keine Bearbeitung 3.0 Unported

