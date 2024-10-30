Schließen

Kumyk verb classification

  • This paper provides a classification of Terek Kumyk verbs in terms of event and argument structure. The classes are built on three main parameters: stativity / dynamicity, degree of agentivity, and presence and type of a result state in the event structure of a verb. The results of the classification can be further used for making various generalizations about syntax and semantics of Terek Kumyk.

  • Kumyk verb classificationeng
Metadaten
Author details:Anastasija GruzdevaORCiD, Anna Alhazova, Anna Golovnina, Regina NasyrovaORCiD, Feudor Sadkovsky
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-662641
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66264
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of TripleA
Subtitle (English):event and argument structure
Editor(s):Jeanne Lecavelier, Niklas Geick, Mira Grubic, Prarthanaa Bharadwaj, Malte Zimmermann
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/08/06
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Feldforschung; Semantik; afrikanische Sprachen; asiatische Sprachen; austronesische Sprachen
African languages; Asian languages; Austronesian languages; fieldwork; semantics
Number of pages:13
First page:47
Last Page:59
RVK - Regensburg classification:ET 450, ET 750, EF 11000, EF 40100, EG 6500
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 415 Grammatik
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Tagungsbände/Proceedings (nicht fortlaufend) / Proceedings of TripleA 10 / Talks
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

