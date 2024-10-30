Schließen

Inclusive plural in a ‘general number’ language

  • This paper examines plural marking in the general number language Tiwa (Tibeto-Burman; India). I show that Tiwa has an additive plural marker that’s fully productive, though optional. I also show that despite what might be an initial appealing analysis of Tiwa’s plural marker as semantically exclusive (in contrast to Tiwa’s inclusive bare nouns), Tiwa’s plurals receive clearly inclusive readings just like English plurals do. The key typological finding of this work is that general number languages can have inclusive plural markers. I also discuss implications for how plurality is analyzed, arguing that a traditional quantity implicature approach to exclusive readings cannot be maintained for the Tiwa data.

Metadaten
Author details:Virginia Dawson
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-662639
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66263
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of TripleA
Editor(s):Jeanne Lecavelier, Niklas Geick, Mira Grubic, Prarthanaa Bharadwaj, Malte Zimmermann
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/08/06
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Feldforschung; Semantik; afrikanische Sprachen; asiatische Sprachen; austronesische Sprachen
African languages; Asian languages; Austronesian languages; fieldwork; semantics
Number of pages:14
First page:33
Last Page:46
RVK - Regensburg classification:ET 450, ET 750, EF 11000, EF 40100, EG 6500
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 415 Grammatik
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Tagungsbände/Proceedings (nicht fortlaufend) / Proceedings of TripleA 10 / Talks
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

