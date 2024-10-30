Inclusive plural in a ‘general number’ language
- This paper examines plural marking in the general number language Tiwa (Tibeto-Burman; India). I show that Tiwa has an additive plural marker that’s fully productive, though optional. I also show that despite what might be an initial appealing analysis of Tiwa’s plural marker as semantically exclusive (in contrast to Tiwa’s inclusive bare nouns), Tiwa’s plurals receive clearly inclusive readings just like English plurals do. The key typological finding of this work is that general number languages can have inclusive plural markers. I also discuss implications for how plurality is analyzed, arguing that a traditional quantity implicature approach to exclusive readings cannot be maintained for the Tiwa data.
|Author details:
|Virginia Dawson
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-662639
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66263
|Title of parent work (English):
|Proceedings of TripleA
|Editor(s):
|Jeanne Lecavelier, Niklas Geick, Mira Grubic, Prarthanaa Bharadwaj, Malte Zimmermann
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/08/06
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/10/30
|Tag:
|Feldforschung; Semantik; afrikanische Sprachen; asiatische Sprachen; austronesische Sprachen
African languages; Asian languages; Austronesian languages; fieldwork; semantics
|Number of pages:
|14
|First page:
|33
|Last Page:
|46
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ET 450, ET 750, EF 11000, EF 40100, EG 6500
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 415 Grammatik
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Tagungsbände/Proceedings (nicht fortlaufend) / Proceedings of TripleA 10 / Talks
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz