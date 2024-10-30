Schließen

Two types of definiteness

  • The question of how to formally represent definites as a class of referential expressions has been a longstanding area of inquiry in linguistic research (Hawkins 1978; Heim 1982). This talk contributes to this research by analyzing elicitation data on definite expressions from four diaspora (Indianapolis) speakers of Hakha Lai, a South Central (formerly Kuki-Chin) Tibeto-Burman language (Chin State, Burma). While descriptive accounts of definiteness marking in Lai exist (Barnes 1998; Baclawski 2013), this talk contributes novel data as well as a finegrained syntactic analysis of referential expressions in Hakha Lai and contributes more generally to ongoing research on the role of indices and their status as syntactic objects.

Subtitle (English):a case study from Hakha Lai
