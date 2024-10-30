Two types of definiteness
- The question of how to formally represent definites as a class of referential expressions has been a longstanding area of inquiry in linguistic research (Hawkins 1978; Heim 1982). This talk contributes to this research by analyzing elicitation data on definite expressions from four diaspora (Indianapolis) speakers of Hakha Lai, a South Central (formerly Kuki-Chin) Tibeto-Burman language (Chin State, Burma). While descriptive accounts of definiteness marking in Lai exist (Barnes 1998; Baclawski 2013), this talk contributes novel data as well as a finegrained syntactic analysis of referential expressions in Hakha Lai and contributes more generally to ongoing research on the role of indices and their status as syntactic objects.
|Author details:
|James C. Wamsley
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-662624
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66262
|Title of parent work (English):
|Proceedings of TripleA
|Subtitle (English):
|a case study from Hakha Lai
|Editor(s):
|Jeanne Lecavelier, Niklas Geick, Mira Grubic, Prarthanaa Bharadwaj, Malte Zimmermann
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/08/06
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/10/30
|Tag:
|Feldforschung; Semantik; afrikanische Sprachen; asiatische Sprachen; austronesische Sprachen
African languages; Asian languages; Austronesian languages; fieldwork; semantics
|Number of pages:
|15
|First page:
|18
|Last Page:
|32
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ET 450, ET 750, EF 11000, EF 40100, EG 6500
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 415 Grammatik
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Tagungsbände/Proceedings (nicht fortlaufend) / Proceedings of TripleA 10 / Talks
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz