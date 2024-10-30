Schließen

Negative modality in Hausa, Thai and Kîîtharaka

  • This paper presents, to our knowledge, the first attempt to describe crosslinguistic variation in the lexicalization of impossibility modals. We present novel data on the expression of negative modality, i.e. non-necessity (¬□ p) and impossibility (¬♢ p). Our data suggest that in several typologically unrelated languages, negative modality generally involves separate, overt expression of negation and a modal in any force/flavor combination except deontic impossibility (≈ prohibition). We illustrate this pattern in Hausa, Thai and Kîîtharaka, propose a (somewhat tentative) semantic analysis of deontic impossibility in these languages, and briefly outline how our observations may be captured in terms of optimization of the informativeness/complexity trade-off (see e.g. Kemp et al. 2018; Steinert-Threlkeld 2019; Uegaki 2023).

Author details:Anne MuchaORCiDGND, James J. Engels, Fred WhibleyORCiD, Wataru Uegaki
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-662615
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66261
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of TripleA
Editor(s):Jeanne Lecavelier, Niklas Geick, Mira Grubic, Prarthanaa Bharadwaj, Malte Zimmermann
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/08/06
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Feldforschung; Semantik; afrikanische Sprachen; asiatische Sprachen; austronesische Sprachen
African languages; Asian languages; Austronesian languages; fieldwork; semantics
Number of pages:17
First page:1
Last Page:17
RVK - Regensburg classification:ET 450, ET 750, EF 11000, EF 40100, EG 6500
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 415 Grammatik
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Tagungsbände/Proceedings (nicht fortlaufend) / Proceedings of TripleA 10 / Talks
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

