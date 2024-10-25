Schließen

Nothingness: Martin Heidegger and Georges Perec

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Inja StracenskiORCiD, Daniela Helbig
ISBN:978-1-68503-242-5
ISBN:978-1-68503-243-2
ISBN:978-1-68503-245-6
ISBN:978-1-68503-495-5
ISBN:978-1-68503-244-9
Title of parent work (English):Varieties of Nothingness
Publisher:Chiron Publications
Place of publishing:Asheville, North Carolina
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/10/25
First page:215
Last Page:234
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.