Nothingness: Martin Heidegger and Georges Perec
|Author details:
|Inja StracenskiORCiD, Daniela Helbig
|ISBN:
|978-1-68503-242-5
|ISBN:
|978-1-68503-243-2
|ISBN:
|978-1-68503-245-6
|ISBN:
|978-1-68503-495-5
|ISBN:
|978-1-68503-244-9
|Title of parent work (English):
|Varieties of Nothingness
|Publisher:
|Chiron Publications
|Place of publishing:
|Asheville, North Carolina
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2024
|Publication year:
|2024
|Release date:
|2024/10/25
|First page:
|215
|Last Page:
|234
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion