Meeting the romans
- According to the narrative of Acts, Saul is being introduced to the world of Rome in Cyprus by meeting the proconsul Sergius Paulus in Paphos. It is also here that for the first time his other name, Παῦλος (Paul), is mentioned and that the focus on his role in the Christ-movement for those from the nations moves to center stage. The Roman aspect of Saul/ Paul’s activities is developed from here on by the author of Acts, with numerous further encounters with Roman officials (e.g., Acts 21:37-39; 24:10-27; 25:6-12), to eventually culminate in Saul/Paul’s arrival and proclamation of the gospel with courage unhindered in Rome itself (Acts 28:31). I will argue in this chapter that in the narrative strategy of Acts, the events in Cyprus are presented as a crucial stepping stone on Paul’s way into the world of Rome and the spreading of the gospel to the center of political power.
|Author details:
|Kathy EhrenspergerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.5040/9780567694928.ch-007
|ISBN:
|978-0-5676-9490-4
|ISBN:
|978-0-5676-9491-1
|ISBN:
|978-0-5676-9493-5
|ISBN:
|978-0-5676-9492-8
|Title of parent work (English):
|Cyprus within the Biblical World: Are Borders Barriers? Reihe: Jewish and Christian Texts
|Subtitle (English):
|the encounter of Paul and Sergius Paulus according to acts
|Publisher:
|T&T Clark
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/10/28
|First page:
|103
|Last Page:
|114
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion