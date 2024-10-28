Schließen

Meeting the romans

  • According to the narrative of Acts, Saul is being introduced to the world of Rome in Cyprus by meeting the proconsul Sergius Paulus in Paphos. It is also here that for the first time his other name, Παῦλος (Paul), is mentioned and that the focus on his role in the Christ-movement for those from the nations moves to center stage. The Roman aspect of Saul/ Paul’s activities is developed from here on by the author of Acts, with numerous further encounters with Roman officials (e.g., Acts 21:37-39; 24:10-27; 25:6-12), to eventually culminate in Saul/Paul’s arrival and proclamation of the gospel with courage unhindered in Rome itself (Acts 28:31). I will argue in this chapter that in the narrative strategy of Acts, the events in Cyprus are presented as a crucial stepping stone on Paul’s way into the world of Rome and the spreading of the gospel to the center of political power.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Kathy EhrenspergerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5040/9780567694928.ch-007
ISBN:978-0-5676-9490-4
ISBN:978-0-5676-9491-1
ISBN:978-0-5676-9493-5
ISBN:978-0-5676-9492-8
Title of parent work (English):Cyprus within the Biblical World: Are Borders Barriers? Reihe: Jewish and Christian Texts
Subtitle (English):the encounter of Paul and Sergius Paulus according to acts
Publisher:T&T Clark
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/28
First page:103
Last Page:114
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.