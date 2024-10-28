Ethical Responsibility and the Necessity to Choose among a Plurality of Equally Legitimate and Plausible Interpretations

Kathy Ehrensperger Daniel Patte has taken many of us on a journey to reading Romans through history and cultures. Romans is the text to which faith communities have turned again and again to find guidance, comfort, and support in their struggles in times when the ground under their feet was shaking. It has been commented on, analyzed, cited, torn apart, and lived by over centuries by millions of people. Readings of Romans have had enormous impacts in history, constructive and destructive, well beyond what the one who wrote it could ever had imagined.