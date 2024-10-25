Schließen

  • Although Paul is not very forthcoming with biographical details, his letter to the Romans does offer quite significant information about his self-perception, his role in the Christ movement, his understanding of his activities, the rationale and itinerary of his travels, and the network of people he knows in Rome. This information is found principally in the “framework” of the letter, that is, material at the beginning and toward the end, with the body consisting in its main content. However, clues about Paul himself are also interspersed throughout the body of the letter. In what follows, I will consider each of these clues within a series of thematic sections that arise from the biographical evidence in Romans.

