Genetic and phenotypic diversification in a widespread fish, the Sailfin Molly (Poecilia latipinna)

Widespread species often experience significant environmental clines over the area they naturally occupy. We investigated a widespread livebearing fish, the Sailfin molly (Poecilia latipinna) combining genetic, life-history, and environmental data, asking how structured populations are. Sailfin mollies can be found in coastal freshwater and brackish habitats from roughly Tampico, Veracruz in Mexico to Wilmington, North Carolina, in the USA. In addition, they are found inland on the Florida peninsula. Using microsatellite DNA, we genotyped 168 individuals from 18 populations covering most of the natural range of the Sailfin molly. We further determined standard life-history parameters for both males and females for these populations. Finally, we measured biotic and abiotic parameters in the field. We found six distinct genetic clusters based on microsatellite data, with very strong indication of isolation by distance. However, we also found significant numbers of migrants between adjacent populations. Despite genetic structuring we did not find evidence of cryptic speciation. The genetic clusters and the migration patterns do not match paleodrainages. Life histories vary between populations but not in a way that is easy to interpret. We suggest a role of humans in migration in the sailfin molly, for example in the form of a ship channel that connects southern Texas with Louisiana which might be a conduit for fish migration.

