Phil 3:5-6 is one of the passages where Paul clearly identifies himself with Jewish tradition of the first century CE. However, together with Gal 1:13 (“You have heard, no doubt, of my earlier life in Ἰουδαϊσμός” NRSV), the passage has been interpreted as expressing that he had actually left Jewish tradition behind upon his calling experience, which had led to his conviction that Jesus was the Christ. If this was the case, Paul would have set Jewish tradition and being in Christ in opposition to each other and could hardly be seen as friend and even less as part of Jewish tradition. However, Paul does not refer to something that was relevant for him only in the past; he here states that he is a torah observant Pharisee—at the moment of writing the letter to the Philippians—meaning that he did not cut his ties to his people nor cease to be concerned about them, despite debates between them that were triggered by the messianic claims of Christ-followers. The implications of this perception of Paul for Jewish–Christian relations need to be further explored. Do they render Paul a friend to be trusted when it comes to the overcoming of anti-Judaism in Christian tradition—or does he stay at the margins, contributing to the ongoing problems? These are aspects I wish to explore in this contribution dedicated to Adele Reinhartz, a dear colleague, trustworthy and inspiring as well as challenging in the sharpness of her analyses of trajectories of anti-Judaism in Christian traditions.[1] By not holding back critical questions where necessary, especially to the Christian partners in the conversation, she proves to be a true friend, trusting that critical debates should not alienate colleagues concerned with overcoming anti-Judaism and antisemitism wherever and in whatever form it presents itself. Although through her long research journey with the Beloved Disciple she has come to the conclusion that John is not a true friend, I would like to explore in this contribution whether Paul might qualify.

