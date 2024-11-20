Frequency of occurrence and habitat selection shape the spatial variation in the antibiotic resistome in riverine ecosystems in eastern China

Background Riverine ecosystems are one of the most important reservoirs of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) in the environment, but the occurrence and controlling factors of ARG distribution in different habitats of riverine ecosystems remain poorly understood. In this study, a metagenomic approach was used to characterize ARG types and their abundance in different habitats (rhizosphere soil, surface bulk soil, bottom bulk soil, and sediment) of riverine ecosystems in eastern China. Sampling sites were located along different rivers of eastern China, which are geographically isolated. Differences in bacterial communities, mobile genetic elements (MGEs), pattern and intensity of human activities, climate, and other environmental factors at the sampling sites and habitats were expected to affect ARG occurrence. Results ARGs were observed with high variations in diversity (44-206 subtypes) and abundance (6.85-105.68 x/Gb). There were significant south-north differences in ARG occurrence in the same habitat, except for surface

Background Riverine ecosystems are one of the most important reservoirs of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) in the environment, but the occurrence and controlling factors of ARG distribution in different habitats of riverine ecosystems remain poorly understood. In this study, a metagenomic approach was used to characterize ARG types and their abundance in different habitats (rhizosphere soil, surface bulk soil, bottom bulk soil, and sediment) of riverine ecosystems in eastern China. Sampling sites were located along different rivers of eastern China, which are geographically isolated. Differences in bacterial communities, mobile genetic elements (MGEs), pattern and intensity of human activities, climate, and other environmental factors at the sampling sites and habitats were expected to affect ARG occurrence. Results ARGs were observed with high variations in diversity (44-206 subtypes) and abundance (6.85-105.68 x/Gb). There were significant south-north differences in ARG occurrence in the same habitat, except for surface bulk soil. And the significant difference was found in ARGs among four southern habitats. South-north differences in ARGs of the same habitat were mainly attributed to the combination of different occurrence frequencies and habitat selections of ARGs. Differences in ARG profiles among the four habitats in the south and the north were both mainly attributed to the different occurrence frequencies of ARGs. Bacterial communities and MGEs (Mobile genetic elements) could account for the observed variance in the resistome of riverine ecosystems across eastern China. The co-occurrences of specific ARGs with bacterial communities and MGEs were more frequent at the northern sampling sites than in the south, and co-occurrence patterns (i.e. ARGs and bacterial communities or ARGs and MGEs) varied between the habitats. Moreover, building land in all habitats, except bulk soils, showed significant positive correlations with ARG abundance. Conclusion This study reveals a high variance in the resistome of riverine ecosystems in eastern China and its controlling factors. We appeal to the importance of assessment of ARGs in the riverine ecosystem and the need for future prevention and intervention of ARG spread.

