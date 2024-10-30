Schließen

Pulsating hydrogen-deficient white dwarfs and pre-white dwarfs observed with TESS - IV. Discovery of two new GW Vir stars: TIC 0403800675 and TIC 1989122424

  • We present two new GW Vir-type pulsating white dwarf stars, TIC 0403800675 (WDJ115727.68-280349.64) and TIC 1989122424 (WD J211738.38-552801.18) discovered in the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) photometric data. For both stars, the TESS light curves reveal the presence of oscillations with periods in a narrow range between 400 and 410 s, which are associated with typical gravity (g)-modes. Follow-up ground-based spectroscopy shows that both stars have similar effective temperature (T-eff = 110 000 +/- 10 000 K) and surface gravity (log g = 7.5 +/- 0.5), but different He/C composition (mass fractions): He = 0.75 and C = 0.25 for TIC 0403800675, and He = 0.50 and C = 0.50 for TIC 1989122424. By performing a fit to their spectral energy distributions, we found for both stars radii and luminosities of R = 0.019 +/- 0.002 R-circle dot and log(L/L-circle dot) = 1.68(-0.25)(+0.)(54), respectively. By employing evolutionary tracks of PG 1159 stars, we find the masses of both stars to be 0.56 +/- 0.18 M-circle dot from the logWe present two new GW Vir-type pulsating white dwarf stars, TIC 0403800675 (WDJ115727.68-280349.64) and TIC 1989122424 (WD J211738.38-552801.18) discovered in the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) photometric data. For both stars, the TESS light curves reveal the presence of oscillations with periods in a narrow range between 400 and 410 s, which are associated with typical gravity (g)-modes. Follow-up ground-based spectroscopy shows that both stars have similar effective temperature (T-eff = 110 000 +/- 10 000 K) and surface gravity (log g = 7.5 +/- 0.5), but different He/C composition (mass fractions): He = 0.75 and C = 0.25 for TIC 0403800675, and He = 0.50 and C = 0.50 for TIC 1989122424. By performing a fit to their spectral energy distributions, we found for both stars radii and luminosities of R = 0.019 +/- 0.002 R-circle dot and log(L/L-circle dot) = 1.68(-0.25)(+0.)(54), respectively. By employing evolutionary tracks of PG 1159 stars, we find the masses of both stars to be 0.56 +/- 0.18 M-circle dot from the log g-T-eff diagram and 0.60(-0.09)(+0.11) M-circle dot from the Hertzsprung Russell diagram.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Murat UzundagORCiD, Alejandro H. Córsico, Souza Oliveira KeplerORCiD, Leandro G. Althaus, Klaus WernerORCiD, Nicole ReindlORCiD, Maja Vučković
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac1027
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Stars: evolution; Stars: interiors; Stars: oscillations (including pulsations); White dwarfs
Volume:513
Issue:2
Number of pages:7
First page:2285
Last Page:2291
Funding institution:CONICYT Doctorado Nacional [21190886]; Southern Astrophysical Research; (SOAR) telescope as part of the Chilean Time Allocation Committee; (CNTAC) [CN2020A-87, CN2020B-74, CN2021A-52]; NASA Explorer Program;; AGENCIA through the Programa de Modernizacion Tecnologica [BID; 1728/OC-AR]; CONICET [PIP 112-200801-00940]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.