Pulsating hydrogen-deficient white dwarfs and pre-white dwarfs observed with TESS - IV. Discovery of two new GW Vir stars: TIC 0403800675 and TIC 1989122424
- We present two new GW Vir-type pulsating white dwarf stars, TIC 0403800675 (WDJ115727.68-280349.64) and TIC 1989122424 (WD J211738.38-552801.18) discovered in the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) photometric data. For both stars, the TESS light curves reveal the presence of oscillations with periods in a narrow range between 400 and 410 s, which are associated with typical gravity (g)-modes. Follow-up ground-based spectroscopy shows that both stars have similar effective temperature (T-eff = 110 000 +/- 10 000 K) and surface gravity (log g = 7.5 +/- 0.5), but different He/C composition (mass fractions): He = 0.75 and C = 0.25 for TIC 0403800675, and He = 0.50 and C = 0.50 for TIC 1989122424. By performing a fit to their spectral energy distributions, we found for both stars radii and luminosities of R = 0.019 +/- 0.002 R-circle dot and log(L/L-circle dot) = 1.68(-0.25)(+0.)(54), respectively. By employing evolutionary tracks of PG 1159 stars, we find the masses of both stars to be 0.56 +/- 0.18 M-circle dot from the logWe present two new GW Vir-type pulsating white dwarf stars, TIC 0403800675 (WDJ115727.68-280349.64) and TIC 1989122424 (WD J211738.38-552801.18) discovered in the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) photometric data. For both stars, the TESS light curves reveal the presence of oscillations with periods in a narrow range between 400 and 410 s, which are associated with typical gravity (g)-modes. Follow-up ground-based spectroscopy shows that both stars have similar effective temperature (T-eff = 110 000 +/- 10 000 K) and surface gravity (log g = 7.5 +/- 0.5), but different He/C composition (mass fractions): He = 0.75 and C = 0.25 for TIC 0403800675, and He = 0.50 and C = 0.50 for TIC 1989122424. By performing a fit to their spectral energy distributions, we found for both stars radii and luminosities of R = 0.019 +/- 0.002 R-circle dot and log(L/L-circle dot) = 1.68(-0.25)(+0.)(54), respectively. By employing evolutionary tracks of PG 1159 stars, we find the masses of both stars to be 0.56 +/- 0.18 M-circle dot from the log g-T-eff diagram and 0.60(-0.09)(+0.11) M-circle dot from the Hertzsprung Russell diagram.…
|Author details:
|Murat UzundagORCiD, Alejandro H. Córsico, Souza Oliveira KeplerORCiD, Leandro G. Althaus, Klaus WernerORCiD, Nicole ReindlORCiD, Maja Vučković
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac1027
|ISSN:
|0035-8711
|ISSN:
|1365-2966
|Title of parent work (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/04/13
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/10/30
|Tag:
|Stars: evolution; Stars: interiors; Stars: oscillations (including pulsations); White dwarfs
|Volume:
|513
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|7
|First page:
|2285
|Last Page:
|2291
|Funding institution:
|CONICYT Doctorado Nacional [21190886]; Southern Astrophysical Research; (SOAR) telescope as part of the Chilean Time Allocation Committee; (CNTAC) [CN2020A-87, CN2020B-74, CN2021A-52]; NASA Explorer Program;; AGENCIA through the Programa de Modernizacion Tecnologica [BID; 1728/OC-AR]; CONICET [PIP 112-200801-00940]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International