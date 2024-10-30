Schließen

The nanotoxicity assessment of cube-like iron nitride magnetic nanoparticles at the organismal level of nematode Caenorhabditis elegans

  Magnetic nanoparticles (NPs) are suitable candidates for various medical and biological applications, despite some concerns that they may have negative impacts on human health. In this study, the toxicity effects of magnetic NPs consisting of alpha ''-Fe16N2 captured and bioaccumulated by the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) in the early larval stage are evaluated. The choice of alpha ''-Fe16N2 NPs is based on their good structural stability when stored in saline solution and high magnetic performance. The uptake and bioaccumulation of alpha ''-Fe16N2 NPs in intestinal cells of C. elegans was evidenced by transmission electron microscopy. After exposure to NPs up to 40mg mL(-1), C. elegans larval development, survival, feeding behavior, defecation cycles, movement and reproduction were monitored. C. elegans survival and other monitored behavioral evolutions do not show significant changes, except for a slight statistical reduction in the reproductive profile. Therefore, the present results are promising and very encouraging for investigations of applications of alpha ''-Fe16N2 NPs in the biomedical area.

Metadaten
Author details:Greici Gubert, Priscila GubertORCiD, Jana Messias Sandes, Julia BornhorstORCiDGND, Luiz Carlos AlvesORCiD, Caroline Brandão Quines, Dante Homero Mosca
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/17435390.2022.2099768
ISSN:1743-5390
ISSN:1743-5404
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35848961
Title of parent work (English):Nanotoxicology
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:C. elegans; iron nitride; nanoparticles; nanotoxicology; α”-Fe16N2
Volume:16
Issue:4
Number of pages:12
First page:472
Last Page:483
Funding institution:CAPES Foundation; National Council for Scientific and Technological; Development [CNPq/409246/2018-2]; University of Potsdam-UNI/Potsdam; NIH; Office of Research Infrastructure Programs [P40 OD010440]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

