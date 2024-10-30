The nanotoxicity assessment of cube-like iron nitride magnetic nanoparticles at the organismal level of nematode Caenorhabditis elegans

Magnetic nanoparticles (NPs) are suitable candidates for various medical and biological applications, despite some concerns that they may have negative impacts on human health. In this study, the toxicity effects of magnetic NPs consisting of alpha ''-Fe16N2 captured and bioaccumulated by the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) in the early larval stage are evaluated. The choice of alpha ''-Fe16N2 NPs is based on their good structural stability when stored in saline solution and high magnetic performance. The uptake and bioaccumulation of alpha ''-Fe16N2 NPs in intestinal cells of C. elegans was evidenced by transmission electron microscopy. After exposure to NPs up to 40mg mL(-1), C. elegans larval development, survival, feeding behavior, defecation cycles, movement and reproduction were monitored. C. elegans survival and other monitored behavioral evolutions do not show significant changes, except for a slight statistical reduction in the reproductive profile. Therefore, the present results are promising and very

Magnetic nanoparticles (NPs) are suitable candidates for various medical and biological applications, despite some concerns that they may have negative impacts on human health. In this study, the toxicity effects of magnetic NPs consisting of alpha ''-Fe16N2 captured and bioaccumulated by the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) in the early larval stage are evaluated. The choice of alpha ''-Fe16N2 NPs is based on their good structural stability when stored in saline solution and high magnetic performance. The uptake and bioaccumulation of alpha ''-Fe16N2 NPs in intestinal cells of C. elegans was evidenced by transmission electron microscopy. After exposure to NPs up to 40mg mL(-1), C. elegans larval development, survival, feeding behavior, defecation cycles, movement and reproduction were monitored. C. elegans survival and other monitored behavioral evolutions do not show significant changes, except for a slight statistical reduction in the reproductive profile. Therefore, the present results are promising and very encouraging for investigations of applications of alpha ''-Fe16N2 NPs in the biomedical area.

