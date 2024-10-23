Heterogeneous development of β-cell populations in Diabetes-resistant and -susceptible mice

Progressive dysfunction and failure of insulin-releasing beta-cells are a hallmark of type 2 diabetes (T2D). To study mechanisms of beta-cell loss in T2D, we performed islet single-cell RNA sequencing of two obese mouse strains differing in their diabetes susceptibility. With mice on a control diet, we identified six beta-cell clusters with similar abundance in both strains. However, after feeding of a diabetogenic diet for 2 days, beta-cell cluster composition markedly differed between strains. Islets of diabetes-resistant mice developed into a protective beta-cell cluster (Beta4), whereas those of diabetes-prone mice progressed toward stress-related clusters with a strikingly different expression pattern. Interestingly, the protective cluster showed indications of reduced beta-cell identity, such as downregulation of GLUT2, GLP1R, and MafA, and in vitro knockdown of GLUT2 in beta-cells-mimicking its phenotype-decreased stress response and apoptosis. This might explain enhanced beta-cell survival of diabetes-resistant islets. In

Progressive dysfunction and failure of insulin-releasing beta-cells are a hallmark of type 2 diabetes (T2D). To study mechanisms of beta-cell loss in T2D, we performed islet single-cell RNA sequencing of two obese mouse strains differing in their diabetes susceptibility. With mice on a control diet, we identified six beta-cell clusters with similar abundance in both strains. However, after feeding of a diabetogenic diet for 2 days, beta-cell cluster composition markedly differed between strains. Islets of diabetes-resistant mice developed into a protective beta-cell cluster (Beta4), whereas those of diabetes-prone mice progressed toward stress-related clusters with a strikingly different expression pattern. Interestingly, the protective cluster showed indications of reduced beta-cell identity, such as downregulation of GLUT2, GLP1R, and MafA, and in vitro knockdown of GLUT2 in beta-cells-mimicking its phenotype-decreased stress response and apoptosis. This might explain enhanced beta-cell survival of diabetes-resistant islets. In contrast, beta-cells of diabetes-prone mice responded with expression changes indicating metabolic pressure and endoplasmic reticulum stress, presumably leading to later beta-cell loss. In conclusion, failure of diabetes-prone mice to adapt gene expression toward a more dedifferentiated state in response to rising blood glucose levels leads to beta-cell failure and diabetes development.

