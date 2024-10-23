Schließen

Heterogeneous development of β-cell populations in Diabetes-resistant and -susceptible mice

  • Progressive dysfunction and failure of insulin-releasing beta-cells are a hallmark of type 2 diabetes (T2D). To study mechanisms of beta-cell loss in T2D, we performed islet single-cell RNA sequencing of two obese mouse strains differing in their diabetes susceptibility. With mice on a control diet, we identified six beta-cell clusters with similar abundance in both strains. However, after feeding of a diabetogenic diet for 2 days, beta-cell cluster composition markedly differed between strains. Islets of diabetes-resistant mice developed into a protective beta-cell cluster (Beta4), whereas those of diabetes-prone mice progressed toward stress-related clusters with a strikingly different expression pattern. Interestingly, the protective cluster showed indications of reduced beta-cell identity, such as downregulation of GLUT2, GLP1R, and MafA, and in vitro knockdown of GLUT2 in beta-cells-mimicking its phenotype-decreased stress response and apoptosis. This might explain enhanced beta-cell survival of diabetes-resistant islets. InProgressive dysfunction and failure of insulin-releasing beta-cells are a hallmark of type 2 diabetes (T2D). To study mechanisms of beta-cell loss in T2D, we performed islet single-cell RNA sequencing of two obese mouse strains differing in their diabetes susceptibility. With mice on a control diet, we identified six beta-cell clusters with similar abundance in both strains. However, after feeding of a diabetogenic diet for 2 days, beta-cell cluster composition markedly differed between strains. Islets of diabetes-resistant mice developed into a protective beta-cell cluster (Beta4), whereas those of diabetes-prone mice progressed toward stress-related clusters with a strikingly different expression pattern. Interestingly, the protective cluster showed indications of reduced beta-cell identity, such as downregulation of GLUT2, GLP1R, and MafA, and in vitro knockdown of GLUT2 in beta-cells-mimicking its phenotype-decreased stress response and apoptosis. This might explain enhanced beta-cell survival of diabetes-resistant islets. In contrast, beta-cells of diabetes-prone mice responded with expression changes indicating metabolic pressure and endoplasmic reticulum stress, presumably leading to later beta-cell loss. In conclusion, failure of diabetes-prone mice to adapt gene expression toward a more dedifferentiated state in response to rising blood glucose levels leads to beta-cell failure and diabetes development.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Pascal GottmannORCiD, Thilo SpeckmannORCiD, Mandy Stadion, Erika Zuljan, Heja Aga, Michael Sterr, Maren Büttner, Patrícia Martínez Santos, Markus Jähnert, Stefan R. Bornstein, Fabian J. Theis, Heiko Lickert, Annette SchürmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2337/db21-1030
ISSN:0012-1797
ISSN:1939-327X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35771990
Title of parent work (English):Diabetes
Publisher:American Diabetes Association
Place of publishing:Alexandria
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/30
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/23
Volume:71
Issue:9
Number of pages:17
First page:1962
Last Page:1978
Funding institution:German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF: DZD) [82DZD00302]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

