Testing a model of benefit-finding and growth in youths with chronic health conditions

  • Background The experience of benefit-finding and growth (BFG), defined as perceiving positive life changes resulting from adversity, is increasingly studied among youths with chronic health conditions (CCs). However, empirical evidence is scarce for explaining individual differences in BFG. The study aimed to test a model of BFG, including an interplay of personal and environmental factors and coping processes. Methods A sample of N = 498 youths (12–21 years) recruited from three German patient registries for CCs (type 1 diabetes: n = 388, juvenile idiopathic arthritis: n = 82, cystic fibrosis: n = 28) completed a questionnaire including self-reported optimism, social support from parents and peers, coping strategies, and BFG. The model was created to reflect the theoretical assumptions of the Life Crisis and Personal Growth model and current empirical evidence. Structural equation modeling was conducted to evaluate the incremental explanatory power of optimism, peer group integration, parental support, acceptance, cognitiveBackground The experience of benefit-finding and growth (BFG), defined as perceiving positive life changes resulting from adversity, is increasingly studied among youths with chronic health conditions (CCs). However, empirical evidence is scarce for explaining individual differences in BFG. The study aimed to test a model of BFG, including an interplay of personal and environmental factors and coping processes. Methods A sample of N = 498 youths (12–21 years) recruited from three German patient registries for CCs (type 1 diabetes: n = 388, juvenile idiopathic arthritis: n = 82, cystic fibrosis: n = 28) completed a questionnaire including self-reported optimism, social support from parents and peers, coping strategies, and BFG. The model was created to reflect the theoretical assumptions of the Life Crisis and Personal Growth model and current empirical evidence. Structural equation modeling was conducted to evaluate the incremental explanatory power of optimism, peer group integration, parental support, acceptance, cognitive reappraisal, and seeking social support over and above sociodemographic and disease-related characteristics. Results The model (CFI = 0.93; RMSEA = 0.04; SRMR = 0.05) explained 32% of the variance in BFG. Controlling for sociodemographic and disease-related characteristics, acceptance, cognitive reappraisal, and seeking social support were directly and positively linked to BFG. All tested coping strategies significantly mediated the association between optimism and BFG, whereas seeking social support significantly mediated the relation between peer group integration and BFG. Discussion The study stresses the prominent role of emotion-focused coping strategies and peer group integration in enhancing BFG in youths with CCs. Trial registration German Clinical Trials Register (DRKS), no. DRKS00025125. Registered on May 17, 2021.show moreshow less

