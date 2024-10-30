Free vitamin D is independently associated with systolic blood pressure in diabetic patients with impaired kidney function

Vitamin D contributes to blood pressure (BP) regulation. We compared the association of BP in diabetic patients with either total vitamin D - the standard way of analyzing the vitamin D status - or free vitamin D, because only free vitamin D passes the cell membrane and interacts with the nuclear vitamin D receptor (VDR). An analytical cross-sectional study was conducted with 178 diabetic patients with impaired kidney function. Free and total vitamin D concentrations were measured in all patients. Multiple linear regression analysis considering patient age, sex, body mass index, height, smoking and drinking situation, the use of antihypertensive drugs, cholecalciferol treatment, C reactive protein and estimated glomerular filtration rate as confounding factors were conducted to compare the association of free and total vitamin D with systolic and diastolic blood pressure (SBP and DBP). Multiple linear regression analysis revealed that neither SBP nor DBP was correlated with total vitamin D (SBP, 95% CI -0.405 similar to 0.159, p =

Vitamin D contributes to blood pressure (BP) regulation. We compared the association of BP in diabetic patients with either total vitamin D - the standard way of analyzing the vitamin D status - or free vitamin D, because only free vitamin D passes the cell membrane and interacts with the nuclear vitamin D receptor (VDR). An analytical cross-sectional study was conducted with 178 diabetic patients with impaired kidney function. Free and total vitamin D concentrations were measured in all patients. Multiple linear regression analysis considering patient age, sex, body mass index, height, smoking and drinking situation, the use of antihypertensive drugs, cholecalciferol treatment, C reactive protein and estimated glomerular filtration rate as confounding factors were conducted to compare the association of free and total vitamin D with systolic and diastolic blood pressure (SBP and DBP). Multiple linear regression analysis revealed that neither SBP nor DBP was correlated with total vitamin D (SBP, 95% CI -0.405 similar to 0.159, p = 0.390; DBP, 95% CI -0.131 similar to 0.142, p = 0.933) (Table 2). the concentration of free vitamin D was independently associated with SBP (95% CI -2.691 similar to -0.210; p = 0.022) (Table 3), but not with DBP (95% CI -0.934 similar to 0.285; p = 0.293). In conclusion, free - but not total - vitamin D serum concentrations in patients with diabetes and impaired kidney function are inversely correlated with SBP. This study suggests that free vitamin D measurements might be more clinically relevant - as compared to measurements of total vitamin D - to adjust vitamin D therapy in diabetic patients with impaired kidney function.

