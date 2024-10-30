Schließen

Free vitamin D is independently associated with systolic blood pressure in diabetic patients with impaired kidney function

  • Vitamin D contributes to blood pressure (BP) regulation. We compared the association of BP in diabetic patients with either total vitamin D - the standard way of analyzing the vitamin D status - or free vitamin D, because only free vitamin D passes the cell membrane and interacts with the nuclear vitamin D receptor (VDR). An analytical cross-sectional study was conducted with 178 diabetic patients with impaired kidney function. Free and total vitamin D concentrations were measured in all patients. Multiple linear regression analysis considering patient age, sex, body mass index, height, smoking and drinking situation, the use of antihypertensive drugs, cholecalciferol treatment, C reactive protein and estimated glomerular filtration rate as confounding factors were conducted to compare the association of free and total vitamin D with systolic and diastolic blood pressure (SBP and DBP). Multiple linear regression analysis revealed that neither SBP nor DBP was correlated with total vitamin D (SBP, 95% CI -0.405 similar to 0.159, p =Vitamin D contributes to blood pressure (BP) regulation. We compared the association of BP in diabetic patients with either total vitamin D - the standard way of analyzing the vitamin D status - or free vitamin D, because only free vitamin D passes the cell membrane and interacts with the nuclear vitamin D receptor (VDR). An analytical cross-sectional study was conducted with 178 diabetic patients with impaired kidney function. Free and total vitamin D concentrations were measured in all patients. Multiple linear regression analysis considering patient age, sex, body mass index, height, smoking and drinking situation, the use of antihypertensive drugs, cholecalciferol treatment, C reactive protein and estimated glomerular filtration rate as confounding factors were conducted to compare the association of free and total vitamin D with systolic and diastolic blood pressure (SBP and DBP). Multiple linear regression analysis revealed that neither SBP nor DBP was correlated with total vitamin D (SBP, 95% CI -0.405 similar to 0.159, p = 0.390; DBP, 95% CI -0.131 similar to 0.142, p = 0.933) (Table 2). the concentration of free vitamin D was independently associated with SBP (95% CI -2.691 similar to -0.210; p = 0.022) (Table 3), but not with DBP (95% CI -0.934 similar to 0.285; p = 0.293). In conclusion, free - but not total - vitamin D serum concentrations in patients with diabetes and impaired kidney function are inversely correlated with SBP. This study suggests that free vitamin D measurements might be more clinically relevant - as compared to measurements of total vitamin D - to adjust vitamin D therapy in diabetic patients with impaired kidney function.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Shufei Zeng, Daniela Bachert, Mira PavkovicGND, Peter Sandner, Carl-Friedrich Hocher, Oleg TsuprykovGND, Stanislao Morgera, Bernhard KrämerORCiDGND, Berthold HocherORCiDGND, Saban Elitok
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5414/CN110549
ISSN:0301-0430
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34779388
Title of parent work (English):Clinical nephrology
Publisher:Dustri-Verlag Dr. Karl Feistle
Place of publishing:Deisenhofen, München
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:blood pressure; chronic kidney; diabetic nephropathy; disease; free vitamin D
Volume:97
Issue:2
Article number:PMID 34779388
Number of pages:7
First page:63
Last Page:69
Funding institution:China Scholarship Council
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

