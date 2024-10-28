Schließen

Dietary inflammatory index and cross-sectional associations with inflammation, muscle mass and function in healthy old adults

  • Importance Inflammaging is considered a driver of age-related loss of muscle mass and function (sarcopenia). As nutrition might play a role in this process, the Dietary Inflammatory Index (R) (DII) has been developed to quantify the inflammatory potential of an individual diet. Objectives We aimed to examine associations between the DII, inflammation, oxidative stress and sarcopenia-related parameters in healthy old compared to young adults. Design, Setting, and Participants This cross-sectional study included data of 79 community-dwelling, healthy old adults (65-85 years) and 59 young adults (18-35 years) who participated in a randomized controlled trial from April to December 2019. Measurements The DII was computed with dietary data collected from 24-h recall interviews. Associations between the DII, inflammatory and oxidative stress markers as well as bioimpedance-derived body composition, handgrip strength and gait speed were determined with multiple linear regression analyses adjusted for age, sex, physicalImportance Inflammaging is considered a driver of age-related loss of muscle mass and function (sarcopenia). As nutrition might play a role in this process, the Dietary Inflammatory Index (R) (DII) has been developed to quantify the inflammatory potential of an individual diet. Objectives We aimed to examine associations between the DII, inflammation, oxidative stress and sarcopenia-related parameters in healthy old compared to young adults. Design, Setting, and Participants This cross-sectional study included data of 79 community-dwelling, healthy old adults (65-85 years) and 59 young adults (18-35 years) who participated in a randomized controlled trial from April to December 2019. Measurements The DII was computed with dietary data collected from 24-h recall interviews. Associations between the DII, inflammatory and oxidative stress markers as well as bioimpedance-derived body composition, handgrip strength and gait speed were determined with multiple linear regression analyses adjusted for age, sex, physical activity and insulin resistance. Results Regression analyses revealed significant relationships between a higher interleukin (IL) 6 and IL-6:IL-10-ratio and higher percentage fat mass (%FM), waist-to-height-ratio (WHtR) as well as lower percentage skeletal muscle mass (%SMM) and gait speed exclusively in old adults. Subsequent analyses showed that IL-6 was associated with a pro-inflammatory diet as indicated by a higher DII, again exclusively in old adults (beta coefficient (beta)= 0.027, standard error (SE) 0.013, p=0.037). While the DII was not related with handgrip strength or oxidative stress in neither old nor young adults, linear models confirmed that a higher DII was inversely associated with gait speed in old participants (beta= -0.022, SE 0.006, p<0.001). Finally, a pro-inflammatory diet was significantly associated with higher %FM, WHtR and lower %SMM in both age groups. Conclusion and Relevance A pro-inflammatory diet reflected by the DII is associated with higher systemic inflammation, slower gait speed as well as lower muscle mass in old adults. Intervention studies are needed to examine whether anti-inflammatory dietary approaches can help to improve muscle mass and function and thus minimize the risk for sarcopenia in the long-term.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ulrike HaßORCiDGND, Catrin HerpichORCiDGND, Bastian Max KochlikORCiDGND, Daniela WeberORCiDGND, Tilman GruneORCiDGND, Kristina NormanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12603-022-1753-4
ISSN:1279-7707
ISSN:1760-4788
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35450990
Title of parent work (English):The journal of nutrition, health & aging
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Paris
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/24
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/28
Tag:healthy aging; inflammaging; nutrition; physical function; sarcopenia
Volume:26
Issue:4
Number of pages:6
First page:346
Last Page:351
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.