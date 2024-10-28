Dietary inflammatory index and cross-sectional associations with inflammation, muscle mass and function in healthy old adults

Importance Inflammaging is considered a driver of age-related loss of muscle mass and function (sarcopenia). As nutrition might play a role in this process, the Dietary Inflammatory Index (R) (DII) has been developed to quantify the inflammatory potential of an individual diet. Objectives We aimed to examine associations between the DII, inflammation, oxidative stress and sarcopenia-related parameters in healthy old compared to young adults. Design, Setting, and Participants This cross-sectional study included data of 79 community-dwelling, healthy old adults (65-85 years) and 59 young adults (18-35 years) who participated in a randomized controlled trial from April to December 2019. Measurements The DII was computed with dietary data collected from 24-h recall interviews. Associations between the DII, inflammatory and oxidative stress markers as well as bioimpedance-derived body composition, handgrip strength and gait speed were determined with multiple linear regression analyses adjusted for age, sex, physical

Importance Inflammaging is considered a driver of age-related loss of muscle mass and function (sarcopenia). As nutrition might play a role in this process, the Dietary Inflammatory Index (R) (DII) has been developed to quantify the inflammatory potential of an individual diet. Objectives We aimed to examine associations between the DII, inflammation, oxidative stress and sarcopenia-related parameters in healthy old compared to young adults. Design, Setting, and Participants This cross-sectional study included data of 79 community-dwelling, healthy old adults (65-85 years) and 59 young adults (18-35 years) who participated in a randomized controlled trial from April to December 2019. Measurements The DII was computed with dietary data collected from 24-h recall interviews. Associations between the DII, inflammatory and oxidative stress markers as well as bioimpedance-derived body composition, handgrip strength and gait speed were determined with multiple linear regression analyses adjusted for age, sex, physical activity and insulin resistance. Results Regression analyses revealed significant relationships between a higher interleukin (IL) 6 and IL-6:IL-10-ratio and higher percentage fat mass (%FM), waist-to-height-ratio (WHtR) as well as lower percentage skeletal muscle mass (%SMM) and gait speed exclusively in old adults. Subsequent analyses showed that IL-6 was associated with a pro-inflammatory diet as indicated by a higher DII, again exclusively in old adults (beta coefficient (beta)= 0.027, standard error (SE) 0.013, p=0.037). While the DII was not related with handgrip strength or oxidative stress in neither old nor young adults, linear models confirmed that a higher DII was inversely associated with gait speed in old participants (beta= -0.022, SE 0.006, p<0.001). Finally, a pro-inflammatory diet was significantly associated with higher %FM, WHtR and lower %SMM in both age groups. Conclusion and Relevance A pro-inflammatory diet reflected by the DII is associated with higher systemic inflammation, slower gait speed as well as lower muscle mass in old adults. Intervention studies are needed to examine whether anti-inflammatory dietary approaches can help to improve muscle mass and function and thus minimize the risk for sarcopenia in the long-term.

…