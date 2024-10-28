Thermal degradation of lead halide perovskite surfaces
- Commercial use of lead halide perovskites requires improved thermal stability and therefore a better understanding of their degradation mechanisms. The thermal degradation of three clean perovskite single crystal surfaces (MAPbI(3), MAPbBr(3), FAPbBr(3)) was investigated using synchrotron-based photoelectron spectroscopy. Central findings are that the halide has a large impact on thermal stability and that the degradation of formamidnium results in the formation of a new organic species at the FAPbBr(3) crystal surface.
|Birgit KammlanderORCiD, Sebastian Svanström, Danilo Kühn, Fredrik O. L. JohanssonORCiDGND, Swarnshikha Sinha, Håkan Rensmo, Alberto García-FernándezORCiD, Ute B. CappelORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1039/d2cc04867a
|Chemical communications : ChemComm
|2022/11/18
|2022
