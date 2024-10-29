MATSUDA-HECK-Reaktionen an exo-Methylencyclen
MATSUDA-HECK-Reaktionen an exo-Methylencyclen
Eine noch relativ unbekannte Spezies in Kombination mit der C-C-Bindungsbildung in der MATSUDA-HECK-Reaktion sind die Exo-Methylencyclen. Diese Strukturen werden hauptsächlich in Cycloadditions- oder Polymerisationsreaktionen verwendet. In der MATSUDA-HECK-Reaktion ermöglicht diese Molekülspezies den Zugang zu Cycloalkylmethylbenzolen unter Verwendung von Aryldiazoniumtetrafluorboraten als Kupplungspartner. Diese sind eine weit verbreitete Struktureinheit in verschiedenen Naturprodukten. Die Variationsmöglichkeiten dieser Verbindungen sind enorm, da sowohl die Ringgröße als auch die Art, Position und Anzahl der im Ring enthaltenen Heteroatome und Substituenten variiert werden können. In dieser Arbeit wurden insgesamt 10 verschiedene Strukturtypen von Exo-Methylencyclen synthetisiert und in der MH-Reaktion implementiert. Die Ergebnisse im Reaktionsverhalten dieser Verbindungen waren sehr unterschiedlich. Es gibt nicht nur sehr große Unterschiede in den erzielten Ausbeuten, sondern es konnte häufig auch die Bildung mehrerer Produkte beobachtet werden. Beispielsweise kam es bei manchen Reaktionen zu Mehrfachkopplungen. In einigen Fällen wurde auch die gleichzeitige Bildung zweier Produkte festgestellt, die sich in der Konstitution durch die Position der Doppelbindung unterschieden. Beide Effekte konnten teilweise durch Variation der zugesetzten Additive beeinflusst werden.
A still relatively unknown species in combination with the C-C bond formation in the MATSUDA-HECK reaction are the exo methylene cycles. These structures are mostly used in cycloaddition or polymerization reactions. In the MATSUDA-HECK reaction, this molecular species provides access to cycloalkylmethylbenzenes using aryldiazonium tetrafluoroborates as coupling partners. These are a widespread structural unit in various natural products. The possibilities for variation of these compounds are enormous, as both the ring size and the type, position and number of heteroatoms and substituents, contained in the ring, can be varied. In this work, a total of 10 different structural types of exo methylene cycles were synthesized and implemented in the MH reaction. The results in the reaction behavior of these compounds were very different. There is not only a very large differences in the yields obtained, but the formation of several products could often be observed. For example, in some reactions there were multiple couplings. In some cases, simultaneous formation of two products were also found, which differed in the constitution by the position of the double bond. Both effects could be partially influenced by varying the additives added.
|Andreas KrauseORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-662150
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66215
|Peter LangerORCiDGND
|Bernd Schmidt, Pablo Wessig
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2024
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2024/09/06
|2024/10/29
|Diazoniumsalze; Matsuda-Heck; Palladiumkatalyse
Palladium catalysis; diazonium salts
|ix, 144, 10
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz