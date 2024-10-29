MATSUDA-HECK-Reaktionen an exo-Methylencyclen

A still relatively unknown species in combination with the C-C bond formation in the MATSUDA-HECK reaction are the exo methylene cycles. These structures are mostly used in cycloaddition or polymerization reactions. In the MATSUDA-HECK reaction, this molecular species provides access to cycloalkylmethylbenzenes using aryldiazonium tetrafluoroborates as coupling partners. These are a widespread structural unit in various natural products. The possibilities for variation of these compounds are enormous, as both the ring size and the type, position and number of heteroatoms and substituents, contained in the ring, can be varied. In this work, a total of 10 different structural types of exo methylene cycles were synthesized and implemented in the MH reaction. The results in the reaction behavior of these compounds were very different. There is not only a very large differences in the yields obtained, but the formation of several products could often be observed. For example, in some reactions there were multiple couplings. In some

A still relatively unknown species in combination with the C-C bond formation in the MATSUDA-HECK reaction are the exo methylene cycles. These structures are mostly used in cycloaddition or polymerization reactions. In the MATSUDA-HECK reaction, this molecular species provides access to cycloalkylmethylbenzenes using aryldiazonium tetrafluoroborates as coupling partners. These are a widespread structural unit in various natural products. The possibilities for variation of these compounds are enormous, as both the ring size and the type, position and number of heteroatoms and substituents, contained in the ring, can be varied. In this work, a total of 10 different structural types of exo methylene cycles were synthesized and implemented in the MH reaction. The results in the reaction behavior of these compounds were very different. There is not only a very large differences in the yields obtained, but the formation of several products could often be observed. For example, in some reactions there were multiple couplings. In some cases, simultaneous formation of two products were also found, which differed in the constitution by the position of the double bond. Both effects could be partially influenced by varying the additives added.

…