Introducing the FAIR Principles for research software

  Research software is a fundamental and vital part of research, yet significant challenges to discoverability, productivity, quality, reproducibility, and sustainability exist. Improving the practice of scholarship is a common goal of the open science, open source, and FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable) communities and research software is now being understood as a type of digital object to which FAIR should be applied. This emergence reflects a maturation of the research community to better understand the crucial role of FAIR research software in maximising research value. The FAIR for Research Software (FAIR4RS) Working Group has adapted the FAIR Guiding Principles to create the FAIR Principles for Research Software (FAIR4RS Principles). The contents and context of the FAIR4RS Principles are summarised here to provide the basis for discussion of their adoption. Examples of implementation by organisations are provided to share information on how to maximise the value of research outputs, and to encourage others to amplify the importance and impact of this work.

Metadaten
Author details:Michelle BarkerORCiD, Neil P. Chue Hong, Daniel S. KatzORCiD, Anna-Lena LamprechtORCiDGND, Carlos Martinez-OrtizORCiD, Fotis Psomopoulos, Jennifer Harrow, Leyla Jael CastroORCiD, Morane Gruenpeter, Paula Andrea MartinezORCiD, Tom Honeyman
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01710-x
ISSN:2052-4463
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36241754
Title of parent work (English):Scientific Data
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/14
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/22
Volume:9
Issue:1
Article number:622
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:Alfred P. Sloan Foundation [G-2021-14116]; Wellcome Trust; [222436/Z/21/Z]; UKRI research councils [EP/S021779/1]; EPSRC; [EP/S021779/1] Funding Source: UKRI; Wellcome Trust [222436/Z/21/Z]; Funding Source: Wellcome Trust
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

