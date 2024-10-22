Schließen

Authors' reply to the discussion of 'Estimation of reproduction numbers in real time: conceptual and statistical challenges' by Pellis et al. in Session 3 of the Royal Statistical Society's Special Topic Meeting on COVID-19 transmission: 11 June 2021

Author details:Lorenzo PellisORCiD, Paul J. J. Birrell, Joshua BlakeORCiD, Ian Hall, Thomas A. A. House, Christopher E. E. Overton, Francesca Scarabel, Helena B. B. StageORCiD, Daniela De Angelis
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/rssa.12984
ISSN:0964-1998
ISSN:1467-985X
Title of parent work (English):Journal of the Royal Statistical Society; Series A, Statistics in society
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/21
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/22
Volume:185
Number of pages:5
First page:S153
Last Page:S157
Funding institution:COVID [EP/V027468/1] Funding Source: UKRI
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

