Agency and knowledge in environmental governance
The modern era is facing unprecedented governance challenges in striving to achieve long-term sustainability goals and to limit human impacts on the Earth system. This volume synthesizes a decade of multidisciplinary research into how diverse actors exercise authority in environmental decision making, and their capacity to deliver effective, legitimate and equitable Earth system governance. Actors from the global to the local level are considered, including governments, international organizations and corporations. Chapters cover how state and non-state actors engage with decision-making processes, the relationship between agency and structure, and the variations in governance and agency across different spheres and tiers of society. Providing an overview of the major questions, issues and debates, as well as the theories and methods used in studies of agency in earth system governance, this book provides a valuable resource for graduate students and researchers, as well as practitioners and policy makers working in environmental governance. This is one of a series of publications associated with the Earth System Governance Project.
|Author details:
|Manjana MilkoreitGND, Jennifer S. BansardORCiD, Sandra van der HelORCiDGND
|Agency in Earth System Governance
|a thematic review
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Cambridge
|Michele M. Betsill, Tabitha M. Benney, Andrea K. Gerlak
|Part of a Book
|English
|2020/01/04
|2020
|2024/10/22
