The Flow-Clutch Scale: translation and validation study of the Chinese version

- Purpose:
The integrated model of flow and clutch provides a multistate perspective to the optimal experiences during physical exercises.
Based on this model, the Flow-Clutch Scale (FCS) was developed. The current study is the first step to test the psychometric properties of a Chinese version of the FCS (FCS-C).
Method:
A confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) with Maximum Likelihood estimate was performed in Chinese athletes (N = 426) to explore the structural validity of the FCS-C .
The Pearson correlations between the subscales of the FCS-C and "non-reactivity to inner experiences", "cognitive flexibility", and "self-consciousness" were explored to examine the concurrent validity. Cronbach's alpha coefficients were used to assess the internal consistency of the total scale and subscales.
Moreover, the test-retest reliability was examined in a subsample (N = 53) using a two-week interval.
Results:
The results of CFA suggested that the three-factor model showed an acceptable model fit (chi 2 = 459.40, df = 120, CFI = 0.95, GFI = 0.90, SRMR = 0.03, RMSEA = 0.082 [90% CI = 0.074-0.09]). Concerning the cor-relations between the factor "characteristics of flow" and "self-consciousness", the concurrent validity was not satisfactory.
Moreover, the test-retest coefficients ranged from 0.75 to 0.78 (p < .01) and Cronbach's alpha ranged from 0.87 to 0.96.
Conclusion:
Results indicated that the three-factor model of FCS-C is acceptable, whereas its validity is not satisfactory to appropriately examine flow and/or clutch states in Chinese athletes.
In summary, the current translation and validation study of the FCS-C allows for future research on optimal exercise experiences in Chinese-speaking cohorts including a further cultural adaptation of the questionnaire.…
