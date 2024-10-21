Schließen

The Flow-Clutch Scale: translation and validation study of the Chinese version

  • Purpose: The integrated model of flow and clutch provides a multistate perspective to the optimal experiences during physical exercises. Based on this model, the Flow-Clutch Scale (FCS) was developed. The current study is the first step to test the psychometric properties of a Chinese version of the FCS (FCS-C). Method: A confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) with Maximum Likelihood estimate was performed in Chinese athletes (N = 426) to explore the structural validity of the FCS-C . The Pearson correlations between the subscales of the FCS-C and "non-reactivity to inner experiences", "cognitive flexibility", and "self-consciousness" were explored to examine the concurrent validity. Cronbach's alpha coefficients were used to assess the internal consistency of the total scale and subscales. Moreover, the test-retest reliability was examined in a subsample (N = 53) using a two-week interval. Results: The results of CFA suggested that the three-factor model showed an acceptable model fit (chi 2 = 459.40, df = 120, CFI =Purpose: The integrated model of flow and clutch provides a multistate perspective to the optimal experiences during physical exercises. Based on this model, the Flow-Clutch Scale (FCS) was developed. The current study is the first step to test the psychometric properties of a Chinese version of the FCS (FCS-C). Method: A confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) with Maximum Likelihood estimate was performed in Chinese athletes (N = 426) to explore the structural validity of the FCS-C . The Pearson correlations between the subscales of the FCS-C and "non-reactivity to inner experiences", "cognitive flexibility", and "self-consciousness" were explored to examine the concurrent validity. Cronbach's alpha coefficients were used to assess the internal consistency of the total scale and subscales. Moreover, the test-retest reliability was examined in a subsample (N = 53) using a two-week interval. Results: The results of CFA suggested that the three-factor model showed an acceptable model fit (chi 2 = 459.40, df = 120, CFI = 0.95, GFI = 0.90, SRMR = 0.03, RMSEA = 0.082 [90% CI = 0.074-0.09]). Concerning the cor-relations between the factor "characteristics of flow" and "self-consciousness", the concurrent validity was not satisfactory. Moreover, the test-retest coefficients ranged from 0.75 to 0.78 (p < .01) and Cronbach's alpha ranged from 0.87 to 0.96. Conclusion: Results indicated that the three-factor model of FCS-C is acceptable, whereas its validity is not satisfactory to appropriately examine flow and/or clutch states in Chinese athletes. In summary, the current translation and validation study of the FCS-C allows for future research on optimal exercise experiences in Chinese-speaking cohorts including a further cultural adaptation of the questionnaire.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jin Kuang, Weijia Zhu, Fabian HeroldORCiDGND, Erle Chen, Markus GerberORCiD, Sebastian LudygaORCiD, Liwei Zhang, Notger G. MüllerORCiDGND, Arthur F. Kramer, Liye Zou
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ctcp.2022.101670
ISSN:1744-3881
ISSN:1873-6947
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36182711
Title of parent work (English):Complementary therapies in clinical practice
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Edinburgh
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/20
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/21
Tag:clutch state; flow state; optimal experience; scale validation
Volume:49
Article number:101670
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:Start-up Research Grant of Shenzhen University; [20200807163056003];; [20191105534C]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 796 Sportarten, Sportspiele
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

