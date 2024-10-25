Identity Transformation in Christ
- Paul addresses non-Jews in his letters thus his emphasis that ἔργα νόµου do not lead to δίκαιοσύνη is meant to clarify something for them. The phrase might well resonate with significant aspects of their former lives as pagans, when they worshipped their gods by performing rituals as required by deities, in order to be right with them. However, to perform a ritual in order to win the favor of the God of Israel would be a misunderstanding of God’s call, as this would base the relationship on works rather than grace. Non-Jews are called to orient their lives in Christ on the law in response to God’s grace, not to win his favor. Thus, Paul’s stance against ἔργα νόµου tries to address an issue of cultural misunderstanding for non-Jews in Christ, but Jewish Torah observance is not in view here at all. Thus ἔργα νόµου hardly played the decisive role in the parting of the ways.
|Kathy EhrenspergerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.30965/9783657794898_007
|978-3-65779-489-8
|Parting of the Ways ; Reihe: Journal for Religion and Transformation in Contemporary Society - Supplementa
|Struggling with ‘Ἔργα νόµου’ in Paul
|Brill
|Paderborn
|Article
|English
|2024/08/02
|2024
|2024/10/25
|Tag:
|cultural translation; identity transformation; rituals; works of Law
|4
|24
|87
|110
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International