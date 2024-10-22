Schließen

Catching a grown-up starfish planetary nebula

  • After performing the morpho-kinematic analysis of the planetary nebula (PN) PC 22, we now present its nebular and stellar analysis. The plasma investigation relies on the novel use of a Monte Carlo analysis associated with the pyneb code for the uncertainty propagation. The innermost region of the nebula shows electronic temperatures T-e approximate to 10 800 K using [N ii] and approximate to 13 000 K using [O iii] and electronic densities n(e) approximate to 600 cm(-3). We also used for the first time a machine learning algorithm to calculate ionization correction factors (ICFs) specifically adapted to PC 22. This has allowed us to have pioneer ICFs for (S+ + S++)/O++, Cl++/O++, and Ar3+ + Ar4+, as well as a possible new determination for the total abundance of neon. The study of the stellar spectrum revealed the presence of broad emission lines consistent with a Wolf-Rayet-type [WR] classification and more precisely a [WO1] subtype based on different qualitative and quantitative criteria. This classification is also coherent withAfter performing the morpho-kinematic analysis of the planetary nebula (PN) PC 22, we now present its nebular and stellar analysis. The plasma investigation relies on the novel use of a Monte Carlo analysis associated with the pyneb code for the uncertainty propagation. The innermost region of the nebula shows electronic temperatures T-e approximate to 10 800 K using [N ii] and approximate to 13 000 K using [O iii] and electronic densities n(e) approximate to 600 cm(-3). We also used for the first time a machine learning algorithm to calculate ionization correction factors (ICFs) specifically adapted to PC 22. This has allowed us to have pioneer ICFs for (S+ + S++)/O++, Cl++/O++, and Ar3+ + Ar4+, as well as a possible new determination for the total abundance of neon. The study of the stellar spectrum revealed the presence of broad emission lines consistent with a Wolf-Rayet-type [WR] classification and more precisely a [WO1] subtype based on different qualitative and quantitative criteria. This classification is also coherent with the high stellar temperature derived from the reproduction of the ionization state of the gas with the Mexican Million Models data base (3MdB) and the best-fitting model obtained with the NLTE model atmosphere code PoWR. PC 22 is therefore a new addition to the [WO1]-subtype PNe.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Laurence SabinORCiD, Verónica Gómez-LlanosORCiD, Christophe MorissetORCiD, Víctor Mauricio A. Gómez-GonzálezORCiDGND, Martin A. GuerreroORCiD, Helge TodtORCiD, X. Fang
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stab3649
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Subtitle (English):II. Plasma analysis and central star properties of PC 22
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/21
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/22
Tag:Planetary nebulae: general; Planetary nebulae: individual: PC22; Stars: evolution
Volume:511
Issue:1
Number of pages:19
First page:1
Last Page:19
Funding institution:PAPIIT (Mexico) [IN101819]; CONACYT/CB2015 [254132]; UNAM/PAPIIT; [IN101220]; Programa de Becas posdoctorales - Direccion General de; Asuntos del Personal Academico of the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de; Mexico (DGAPA, UNAM); Spanish Ministerio de Ciencias, Innovacion y; Universidades [PGC2018-102184-B-I00]; National Aeronautics and Space; Administration
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

