Schließen

On the Possibilities and Impossibilities of Being Jewish in Postwar Germany

  • Halakhah - the Jewish walk of life is probably one of the most distinguishing features of Judaism. It is a feature that connects the past with the present and the future. Like other legal systems, it is precedent-based and future oriented at the same time.1 From the first revelation of laws at Mount Sinai that constituted the Jewish people to the formation of Rabbinic Judaism and the compilation of the masterpieces of legal Jewish literature until today, Halakhah, or rather the discussion about it, has been unquestionably a guiding force to define Judaism. Halakhic rulings are debates about the future of Jewish life. This is true for the early decisions of the Zugot and Tannaim (the first rabbis to define the law), for the Amoraim and Geonim who developed and expanded Talmudic law, as well as for the medieval rabbis who advanced the halakhic system further (like prominent commentators such as Rashi or the Rambam—Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, also called Maimonides), and also for the decisions of such religious ruling bodies as the CommitteeHalakhah - the Jewish walk of life is probably one of the most distinguishing features of Judaism. It is a feature that connects the past with the present and the future. Like other legal systems, it is precedent-based and future oriented at the same time.1 From the first revelation of laws at Mount Sinai that constituted the Jewish people to the formation of Rabbinic Judaism and the compilation of the masterpieces of legal Jewish literature until today, Halakhah, or rather the discussion about it, has been unquestionably a guiding force to define Judaism. Halakhic rulings are debates about the future of Jewish life. This is true for the early decisions of the Zugot and Tannaim (the first rabbis to define the law), for the Amoraim and Geonim who developed and expanded Talmudic law, as well as for the medieval rabbis who advanced the halakhic system further (like prominent commentators such as Rashi or the Rambam—Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, also called Maimonides), and also for the decisions of such religious ruling bodies as the Committee on Jewish Law and Standards (CJLS).show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sandra Anusiewicz-BaerORCiDGND
URL:https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/60/oa_edited_volume/chapter/2758414/pdf
ISBN:978-1-55753-796-6
Title of parent work (English):The Future of the German-Jewish Past
Publisher:Purdue University Press
Place of publishing:West Lafayette, Indiana
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/21
First page:109
Last Page:119
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.