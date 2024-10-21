On the Possibilities and Impossibilities of Being Jewish in Postwar Germany

Halakhah - the Jewish walk of life is probably one of the most distinguishing features of Judaism. It is a feature that connects the past with the present and the future. Like other legal systems, it is precedent-based and future oriented at the same time.1 From the first revelation of laws at Mount Sinai that constituted the Jewish people to the formation of Rabbinic Judaism and the compilation of the masterpieces of legal Jewish literature until today, Halakhah, or rather the discussion about it, has been unquestionably a guiding force to define Judaism. Halakhic rulings are debates about the future of Jewish life. This is true for the early decisions of the Zugot and Tannaim (the first rabbis to define the law), for the Amoraim and Geonim who developed and expanded Talmudic law, as well as for the medieval rabbis who advanced the halakhic system further (like prominent commentators such as Rashi or the Rambam—Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, also called Maimonides), and also for the decisions of such religious ruling bodies as the Committee

Halakhah - the Jewish walk of life is probably one of the most distinguishing features of Judaism. It is a feature that connects the past with the present and the future. Like other legal systems, it is precedent-based and future oriented at the same time.1 From the first revelation of laws at Mount Sinai that constituted the Jewish people to the formation of Rabbinic Judaism and the compilation of the masterpieces of legal Jewish literature until today, Halakhah, or rather the discussion about it, has been unquestionably a guiding force to define Judaism. Halakhic rulings are debates about the future of Jewish life. This is true for the early decisions of the Zugot and Tannaim (the first rabbis to define the law), for the Amoraim and Geonim who developed and expanded Talmudic law, as well as for the medieval rabbis who advanced the halakhic system further (like prominent commentators such as Rashi or the Rambam—Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, also called Maimonides), and also for the decisions of such religious ruling bodies as the Committee on Jewish Law and Standards (CJLS).

