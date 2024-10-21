Schließen

Modulation of the food microbiome by apple fruit processing

  • During the early life, introduction to external exposures such as consumption of solid foods contribute to the development of the gut microbiota. Among solid foods, fruit and vegetables are normally consumed during early childhood making them key components of a healthy human diet. The role of the indigenous microbiota of fruits as a source for beneficial gut microbes, especially during food processing, is largely unknown. Therefore, we investigated the apple fruit microbiota before and after processing using functional assays, advanced microscopic as well as sequencing technologies. Apple fruits carried a high absolute bacterial abundance (1.8 x 10(5) 16S rRNA copies per g of apple pulp) and diversity of bacteria (Shannon diversity index = 2.5). We found that heat and mechanical treatment substantially affected the fruit's microbiota following a declining gradient of absolute bacterial abundance and bacterial diversity from shredded > boiled > pureed > preserved > dried apples. Betaproteobacteriales and Enterobacteriales were the twoDuring the early life, introduction to external exposures such as consumption of solid foods contribute to the development of the gut microbiota. Among solid foods, fruit and vegetables are normally consumed during early childhood making them key components of a healthy human diet. The role of the indigenous microbiota of fruits as a source for beneficial gut microbes, especially during food processing, is largely unknown. Therefore, we investigated the apple fruit microbiota before and after processing using functional assays, advanced microscopic as well as sequencing technologies. Apple fruits carried a high absolute bacterial abundance (1.8 x 10(5) 16S rRNA copies per g of apple pulp) and diversity of bacteria (Shannon diversity index = 2.5). We found that heat and mechanical treatment substantially affected the fruit's microbiota following a declining gradient of absolute bacterial abundance and bacterial diversity from shredded > boiled > pureed > preserved > dried apples. Betaproteobacteriales and Enterobacteriales were the two dominant bacterial orders (51.3%, 20.4% of the total 16S rRNA sequence reads) in the unprocessed apple. Boiling and air drying reduced the microbial load, but an unexpected, substantial fraction of 1/3 of the microbiota survived. Boiling and air drying shifted the microbiota leading to a relative increase in low abundant taxa such as Pseudomonas and Ralstonia (>2 log(2) fold change), while others such as Bacillus decreased. Bacillus spp., frequently found in raw fruits, were shown to have specific traits, i.e. antagonist activity against opportunistic pathogens, biosurfactant production, and bile salt resistance indicating a probiotic potential. Our findings provide novel insights into food microbial changes during processing and demonstrate that food microbiome studies need a combined methodological approach. Food inhabiting microbes, currently considered being a risk factor for food safety, are a potential resource for the infant gut microbiome.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Wisnu Adi WicaksonoORCiD, Aisa Buko, Peter KusstatscherORCiD, Aki Sinkkonen, Olli H. Laitinen, Suvi M. Virtanen, Heikki Hyöty, Tomislav CernavaORCiD, Gabriele BergORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fm.2022.104103
ISSN:0740-0020
ISSN:1095-9998
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36088117
Title of parent work (English):Food microbiology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/04
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/21
Tag:Amplicon sequencing; Apple microbiome; Food processing;; Fruit microbiome; Malus domestica; Probiotics
Volume:108
Article number:104103
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:European Union [874864]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

