Lake sediments in the Southern Puna Plateau of Argentina as archives of past climatic and environmental changes

The Puna Plateau, a vast high-altitude semi-arid region nestled within the Central Andes, is home to lake systems that are vital to the highly specialised biodiversity and human communities that live there. Due to the extreme conditions that characterise this region, these lacustrine systems are highly sensitive to small fluctuations in the water balance and act as sentinels of climate change. However, our knowledge of recent and past climatic changes and the underlying mechanisms driving the spatio-temporal variability of precipitation in the dry Andean plateau is limited by the lack of instrumental records and paleoclimate studies, as well as the scarcity of baseline information on these systems. Projected aridification trends for the 21st century further threaten the region's already scarce water resources, making it critical to fill this knowledge gap. To contribute to filling this gap, the research presented in this doctoral thesis focuses on the Laguna del Peinado system located in the Southern Puna Plateau of Argentina. The aim of this thesis is to reconstruct past climatic and environmental changes using the lake sediments from Laguna del Peinado as archives. This hypersaline lake, fed by hydrothermal springs, is located at 3760 m a.s.l. at the southern end of the Puna Plateau in Argentina. Due to its location, the paleolimnological record of this lake represents a key archive for studying past precipitation variability in the Arid Diagonal (AD), the climatic transition zone between the influence of the South American Monsoon System (SAMS) and the Southern Hemisphere Pacific Westerlies (SHPW). Characterised by the precipitation of abundant carbonate deposits, the interpretation of the paleolimnological record of this lake requires a prior understanding of the modern lake system dynamics and the processes influencing the elemental and isotopic signatures of these carbonates. In addition, obtaining reliable chronological models is fundamental for paleoclimatic reconstructions and, in this region, needs to be underpinned by knowledge of the reservoir effect on 14C ages in the system. Therefore, this thesis presents a multifaceted investigation combining geochemical, geochronological, and paleoclimatic perspectives to achieve a holistic understanding of the present and past lake dynamics. A wide suite of petrographic (SEM, XRD) and geochemical tools (δ2H, δ18O, δ13C, δ11B, major and minor ion composition, aqueous modelling, elemental partition coefficients, and isotopic fractionation factors) were used to investigate the processes promoting carbonate precipitation and the underlying controls on their geochemical signatures in Laguna del Peinado system. Evaporation, CO2 degassing, and microbiological processes are the key drivers of carbonate precipitation. These processes, operating at different scales, modify the physico-chemical characteristics of the water and leave their fingerprint on the elemental and isotopic composition of the carbonates. Lake carbonates largely record the evaporitic enrichment and increased salinity of the parent water, while the signatures of carbonates from hydrothermal environments reflect the effects of strong CO2 degassing and biological processes in the precipitation microenvironment. The analysis of the 14C ages of live/modern terrestrial and aquatic plants in the El Peinado basin allowed investigating the variability and the likely sources of the reservoir effect. The results revealed a spatial variability of up to 14,000 14C years of the modern reservoir effect between the hot springs and the lake. The oldest 14C ages were found in the hot springs feeding the lake, likely due to the input of 14C-depleted carbon from old groundwater and 14C-free magmatic CO2. Due to CO2 exchange with the atmosphere, the 14C ages in the lake were several thousand years younger. Even a modern terrestrial plant showed a large reservoir effect due to the proximity of the hot spring source. These findings highlight that corrections of 14C chronologies based on a single reservoir age for a lake are unreliable due to the spatial and probably also temporal variability of the reservoir effect which may lead to misleading palaeoclimatic conclusions. To overcome this, independent dating techniques should be used. The results obtained for the modern system provided the foundation for the interpretation of the palaeolimnological record of Laguna del Peinado. The application of a multi-proxy analysis allowed the characterisation of the lacustrine sedimentary record on the basis of its sedimentological and geochemical attributes. The age model of the lake core was constructed based on U/Th dating of the carbonates. The record from Laguna del Peinado revealed significant fluctuations in moisture over the last ca. 310 years. From ca. 1700 to 1850 CE, the last centuries of the Little Ice Age (LIA), wetter conditions resulted from a strengthening of the SAMS. Around 1850 CE, a transition to drier conditions in response to the weakening of the SAMS marked the end of the LIA and the onset of the Current Warm Period. Around 1930 CE, an abrupt shift to wetter conditions occurred that lasted until ca. 1980 CE, likely associated with strengthening of the SPHW during El Niño events. Since 1980 CE, lowest lake levels reflect a major drying trend unprecedented in the last centuries. The results presented in this thesis provide novel data for the Altiplano-Puna Plateau. The comprehensive analysis of the present conditions at Laguna del Peinado system provides critical baseline information for monitoring the impact of climate change on these unique ecosystems.

