The increasing importance of digitalization in migration management has brought the Central Register of Foreign Nationals (AZR) into focus as a key data system for immigration procedures. Through the Act on the Further Development of the Central Register of Foreign Nationals (AZRWEG), the AZR has been expanded into one of the largest automated registers in public administration in Germany. Despite this modernization, significant deficiencies and challenges have become apparent in the practice of local migration administration. These include inefficient, partially paper-based communication channels, a heterogeneous landscape of specialized procedures, and a lack of interfaces between the IT systems of the involved authorities. These structural shortcomings result in fluctuating data quality and hinder smooth inter-agency data exchange. Using two model municipalities, Potsdam and the Burgenland district, the existing processes, structures, and communication relationships in migration management are being closely examined to identify the main obstacles in digital data exchange and to develop concrete recommendations for optimizing administrative processes.

