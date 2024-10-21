Induced pluripotent stem cell-derived brain organoids as potential human model system for chemotherapy induced CNS toxicity

Neurotoxic phenomena are among the most common side effects of cytotoxic agents. The development of chemotherapy-induced polyneuropathy (CIPN) is a well-recognized adverse reaction in the peripheral nervous system, while changes of cognitive functions (post-chemotherapy cognitive impairment (PCCI)) are more diffuse and have only recently drawn scientific interest. PCCI in patients most often displays as short-term memory loss, reduced multitasking ability or deficits in language. Not least, due to a lack of preclinical human model systems, the underlying molecular mechanisms are poorly understood, and treatments are missing. We thus investigated whether induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived brain organoids can serve as a human model system for the study of chemotherapy induced central nervous system toxicity. We robustly generated mature brain organoids from iPSC-derived neuronal precursor cells (NPC), which showed a typical composition with 1) dividing NPCs forming ventricle like structures 2) matured neurons and 3) supporting

Neurotoxic phenomena are among the most common side effects of cytotoxic agents. The development of chemotherapy-induced polyneuropathy (CIPN) is a well-recognized adverse reaction in the peripheral nervous system, while changes of cognitive functions (post-chemotherapy cognitive impairment (PCCI)) are more diffuse and have only recently drawn scientific interest. PCCI in patients most often displays as short-term memory loss, reduced multitasking ability or deficits in language. Not least, due to a lack of preclinical human model systems, the underlying molecular mechanisms are poorly understood, and treatments are missing. We thus investigated whether induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived brain organoids can serve as a human model system for the study of chemotherapy induced central nervous system toxicity. We robustly generated mature brain organoids from iPSC-derived neuronal precursor cells (NPC), which showed a typical composition with 1) dividing NPCs forming ventricle like structures 2) matured neurons and 3) supporting glial cells closer to the surface. Furthermore, upon stimulation the brain organoids showed functional signaling. When exposed to increasing concentrations of paclitaxel, a frequently used chemotherapy drug, we observed time dependent neurotoxicity with an EC50 of 153 nM, comparable to a published murine model system. Histological analysis after paclitaxel exposure demonstrated dose dependent apoptosis induction and reduced proliferation in the organoids with further Western blot analyses indicating the degradation of neuronal calcium sensor one protein (NCS-1) and activation of Caspase-3. We could also provide evidence that paclitaxel treatment negatively affects the pool of neuronal and astrocyte precursor cells as well as mature neurons. In summary our data suggests that human iPSC derived brain organoids are a promising preclinical model system to investigate molecular mechanisms underlying PCCI and to develop novel prevention and treatment strategies.

